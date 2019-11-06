Tesco Finest Chocolate Cake

Absolutely divine.
Delicious! Squidgy and yielding. Great that it has a filling too when many rivals just have a topping.
Gorgeous
This is sooooo yummy, I just hope they don't change the recipe as most other brands have, nice one Tesco
Decadent!
Moist, crumbly, a bit messy (make sure you've got a tissue handy) altogether delicious and decidedly indulgent. You'll have to go a long way to find a nicer one. Yum! Yum! (and I don't generally eat chocolate cake!)
Cake dry and tasted weird had a alcohol taste to i
Cake dry and tasted weird had a alcohol taste to it Would not buy again
Delicious
A very nice chocolate cake, rich and delicious, goes great with a nice cup of coffee or to get out for guests. It can be sickly so only a small slice is needed.