Tesco Finest Chocolate Cake

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chocolate Cake
£ 2.75
£2.75/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy1151kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat13.9g
    20%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars19.7g
    22%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1693kJ / 405kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake filled and topped with Belgian milk chocolate ganache buttercream and decorated with Belgian white and dark chocolate curls.
  • Rich chocolate sponge with a smooth milk chocolate ganache buttercream filling. Created by our expert bakers. This soft sponge is layered and finished with a velvety chocolate ganache buttercream made with Belgian milk chocolate. Hand finished with Belgian chocolate marbled curls.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Belgian Marbled Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Egg White, Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (68g)
Energy1693kJ / 405kcal1151kJ / 275kcal
Fat20.4g13.9g
Saturates5.8g3.9g
Carbohydrate49.9g33.9g
Sugars29.0g19.7g
Fibre2.1g1.4g
Protein4.3g2.9g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Absolutely divine.

5 stars

Delicious! Squidgy and yielding. Great that it has a filling too when many rivals just have a topping.

Gorgeous

5 stars

This is sooooo yummy, I just hope they don't change the recipe as most other brands have, nice one Tesco

Decadent!

5 stars

Moist, crumbly, a bit messy (make sure you've got a tissue handy) altogether delicious and decidedly indulgent. You'll have to go a long way to find a nicer one. Yum! Yum! (and I don't generally eat chocolate cake!)

Cake dry and tasted weird had a alcohol taste to i

2 stars

Cake dry and tasted weird had a alcohol taste to it Would not buy again

Delicious

5 stars

A very nice chocolate cake, rich and delicious, goes great with a nice cup of coffee or to get out for guests. It can be sickly so only a small slice is needed.

