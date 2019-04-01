By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pure Active 3In1 Clay Mask Scrub Wash 150Ml

4.5(225)Write a review
£ 4.50
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Pure Active 3in1 Clay Mask Scrub Wash Oily Skin
  • 3-in-1 face wash, scrub & mask to purify skin for visible results
  • Face wash helps prevent imperfections, scrub removes dead skin cells
  • Use as a face mask to achieve an even skin tone & wash away excess sebum
  • To fight the appearance of spots, blocked pores and shine. Designed to help you get clearer looking skin every day, PureActive 3 in 1 can be used as a face wash, scrub and face mask for oily skin.
  • 1. Face Wash: Enriched with Zinc derivative, known for its purifying properties and Smithsonite extract, use PureActive as an everyday face wash to intensely cleanse and purify the skin, removes excess sebum and protect against the appearance of spots.
  • 2. Face Scrub: Enriched with Pumice, a natural exfoliant, massage Pure Active 3 in 1 into forehead, chin and nose to remove dead cells and unclog pores.
  • 3. Clay Mask: Enriched with White Clay, known for its softening and absorbing properties, use PureActive 3 in 1 as a mask once or twice a week to help mattify the skin's appearance and even skin tone. Apply to dry skin and leave on for 3 minutes.
  • Our Garnier Skin Active philosophy: We use, wherever possible, naturally derived ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purify. Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Purify, unclog pores and mattify
  • Triple mineral action and salicylic acid
  • Oily skin prone to imperfections
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

967010 35, Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Decyl Glucoside, Perlite, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Carrageenan, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, CI 42090 / Blue 1, CI 77007 / Ultramarines, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Extract, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Menthol, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Pumice, Salicylic Acid, Silica, Smithsonite Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B182626/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • 1. Wash: Apply to wet face daily. Massage the 3in1 and rinse thoroughly with water.
  • 2. Scrub: Every day massage the 3in1 in circular motions focusing on the forehead, nose and chin. Rinse thoroughly with water.
  • 3. Mask: 2 to 3 times a week, apply on your face. Leave for 3 minutes. Rinse with water.
  • Avoid the eye area.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Lovely Face wash!

5 stars

Couldn't do without this face wash. Have been using it for several weeks now and it really is amazing. It leaves my skin smooth, my pores unclogged and since I have been using I have noticed a decreased in the amount of spots. Well done Garnier! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing for spot prone skin

5 stars

I Have been using this product for a while now and it never lets me down. My skin type is normal to combination and I tend to get a few spots now and then due to hormones (like most people), so whenever I get a couple of spots I use this; and I find it clears up my skin so quickly! I’ve heard so many bad things about many skincare brands- hence why Garnier is my ‘go-to’ brand for anything delicate such as the skin on your face as I’ve tried out numerous products by this company and never had any issues! Definitely a recommendation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Strong smell. Love the colour result. New fav. Have brought before [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for break outs

5 stars

I used this 3-1 when my skin was really starting to break out and it cleared it up within a couple of days. It’s also not one of those that dries your skin out which is perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

Having tried this, I will now be buying again, left my skin feeling good, no dryness, and my skin felt really clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

im always buying thisa it leaves the skin so fresh

5 stars

im always buying thisa it leaves the skin so fresh and clean i would reconmend it 10\10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

My skin feels so soft and nourished, also removes my makeup in 2 or 3 minutes. My feel doesn't feel dry or tight after using it. I have been using it for a month now and my skin has improved a lot specially my blackheads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

3 stars

Not bad for the price, does the job and is so handy. Love that I can use it as a mask too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin feels soft

5 stars

Haven't used it as a face mask yet. But as a wash and scrub its great. My skin feels so soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stimulating!

5 stars

This is a great product that left my skin feeling very clean and soft. It didn't leave it dry and didn't feel harsh on my sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

