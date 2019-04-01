Pure Active 3In1 Clay Mask Scrub Wash 150Ml

Lovely Face wash!
Couldn't do without this face wash. Have been using it for several weeks now and it really is amazing. It leaves my skin smooth, my pores unclogged and since I have been using I have noticed a decreased in the amount of spots. Well done Garnier! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing for spot prone skin
I Have been using this product for a while now and it never lets me down. My skin type is normal to combination and I tend to get a few spots now and then due to hormones (like most people), so whenever I get a couple of spots I use this; and I find it clears up my skin so quickly! I’ve heard so many bad things about many skincare brands- hence why Garnier is my ‘go-to’ brand for anything delicate such as the skin on your face as I’ve tried out numerous products by this company and never had any issues! Definitely a recommendation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Strong smell. Love the colour result. New fav. Have brought before [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good for break outs
I used this 3-1 when my skin was really starting to break out and it cleared it up within a couple of days. It’s also not one of those that dries your skin out which is perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Having tried this, I will now be buying again, left my skin feeling good, no dryness, and my skin felt really clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
im always buying thisa it leaves the skin so fresh
im always buying thisa it leaves the skin so fresh and clean i would reconmend it 10\10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
My skin feels so soft and nourished, also removes my makeup in 2 or 3 minutes. My feel doesn't feel dry or tight after using it. I have been using it for a month now and my skin has improved a lot specially my blackheads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job
Not bad for the price, does the job and is so handy. Love that I can use it as a mask too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Skin feels soft
Haven't used it as a face mask yet. But as a wash and scrub its great. My skin feels so soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Stimulating!
This is a great product that left my skin feeling very clean and soft. It didn't leave it dry and didn't feel harsh on my sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]