Country Life Original Spreadable 500G

Best by far
Best butter by far! Use it for everything from cooking to making sandwiches. It's like the ad says.... You can't put a better bit of butter on your knife'! Yum yum yum!
One of the best
Tastes like butter. Easy to spread. Lovely on toast and makes great sandwiches. Perfect when you want butter in your cooking, especially if you put a good helping in scrambled eggs and so many other things.
why do you not do the lighter 1 anymore
brilliant butter
excellent product Very glad to see it back on shelves
10 out of 10 - never a disappointment.
I enjoy it every day, and never have any disappointment, unless I drop it... but that's on me. All that the manufacturer supplies 100% perfect product. Can't fault it. I hope they come up with a squeezy version soon, for times when there's only one knife and your partner will kill you if you get crumbs in it one more time! Lovely stuff, always tasty, never over salty, and always exactly in a good price range, and never differs in taste or quality.