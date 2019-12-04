By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Country Life Original Spreadable 500G

4.5(5)Write a review
Country Life Original Spreadable 500G
£ 2.25
£4.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Butter with Vegetable Oil Blended 66%

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Ltd. Surrey

  • Deliciously creamy
  • Made with 100% British countryside milk
  • No additives or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Butter (50%), Rapeseed Oil (25%), Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°CSuitable for freezing Freeze prior to Best before Date Defrost in the refrigerator Best Before: See Side

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled Tub. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Return to

  • We are proud of the quality of our Country Life® Spreadable and we want you to enjoy it.
  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact us at:
  • Country Life Consumer Careline 0800 030 4740
  • www.enjoycountrylife.co.uk
  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2452kJ / 596kcal
Fat 66g
of which saturates 27.8g
of which monounsaturates 25.4g
of which polyunsaturates 8.5g
Carbohydrate 0.3g
of which sugars 0.3g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 1.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Best by far

5 stars

Best butter by far! Use it for everything from cooking to making sandwiches. It's like the ad says.... You can't put a better bit of butter on your knife'! Yum yum yum!

One of the best

5 stars

Tastes like butter. Easy to spread. Lovely on toast and makes great sandwiches. Perfect when you want butter in your cooking, especially if you put a good helping in scrambled eggs and so many other things.

why do you not do the lighter 1 anymore

3 stars

why do you not do the lighter 1 anymore

brilliant butter

5 stars

excellent product Very glad to see it back on shelves

10 out of 10 - never a disappointment.

5 stars

I enjoy it every day, and never have any disappointment, unless I drop it... but that's on me. All that the manufacturer supplies 100% perfect product. Can't fault it. I hope they come up with a squeezy version soon, for times when there's only one knife and your partner will kill you if you get crumbs in it one more time! Lovely stuff, always tasty, never over salty, and always exactly in a good price range, and never differs in taste or quality.

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Cathedral City Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese 550 G

£ 5.50
£10.00/kg

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.84
£0.14/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here