Tesco 8 Reduced Fat Pork Sausages 454G

Tasty and decent quality
My husband usually isn't a fan of reduced-fat versions of sausages, but even he rates these ones! The flavour and texture are really quite good and the calorie reduction is fab. For the price I can't imagine finding better lower fat sausages.
Weird texture lacking in taste
Not nice at all. Flavourless, and the texture wasn't quite right.
EXCELLENT
COOK IN MICOWAVE GOT THESE FIRST TIME AFTER A PREVIOUS 5 STAR THEY ARE NOT OVERSPICED AND LESS FAT WITH MORE SOLID FILLING
Take them off your shelfs
these are the most disgusting sausages I have ever had in my life with one exception being the ones they serve you in hospital. They burn black as they roast.
My fave sausages - and they're LOWER FAT TOO!!!
I love love love these sausages! First started buying them when I joined SW and found that I could no longer find Walls 50% less fat sausages and I was very pleasantly surprised. They are tasty, keep their shape without shrivelling away to nothing as some "reduced fat" bangers tend to do and are reasonably priced. What's not to love about them. Seriously though, when I'm working away and have sausages from hotel breakfast buffets, I sometimes think I'm in for a treat having a full fat sausage, but compared to these ones, I'm always a bit disappointed. Good job with these sausages Tesco, keep them coming and don't even think about discontinuing the line!
yummy
these are lovely!
As good as full fat sausages
Saturday breakfast with these sausages in toast, yum,yum.