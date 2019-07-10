By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco 8 Reduced Fat Pork Sausages 454G
£ 1.70
£3.75/kg

Offer

2 sausages
  • Energy679kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 809kJ / 193kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages.
  • From trusted British farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. We select leaner cuts of pork to give you a reduced fat sausage that's still succulent and full of flavour.
  • Simply prepared and lightly seasoned for a full flavour
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dextrose (Sulphites), Salt, Parsley, Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Mace, Nutmeg, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-15 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (84g**)
Energy809kJ / 193kcal679kJ / 162kcal
Fat9.4g7.9g
Saturates3.4g2.8g
Carbohydrate7.5g6.3g
Sugars2.4g2.0g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein18.9g15.9g
Salt1.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
50%% less fat than Tesco Pork Sausages.--
When grilled according to instructions, 454g pack typically weighs 336g.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and decent quality

4 stars

My husband usually isn't a fan of reduced-fat versions of sausages, but even he rates these ones! The flavour and texture are really quite good and the calorie reduction is fab. For the price I can't imagine finding better lower fat sausages.

Weird texture lacking in taste

1 stars

Not nice at all. Flavourless, and the texture wasn't quite right.

EXCELLENT

5 stars

COOK IN MICOWAVE GOT THESE FIRST TIME AFTER A PREVIOUS 5 STAR THEY ARE NOT OVERSPICED AND LESS FAT WITH MORE SOLID FILLING

Take them off your shelfs

1 stars

these are the most disgusting sausages I have ever had in my life with one exception being the ones they serve you in hospital. They burn black as they roast.

My fave sausages - and they're LOWER FAT TOO!!!

5 stars

I love love love these sausages! First started buying them when I joined SW and found that I could no longer find Walls 50% less fat sausages and I was very pleasantly surprised. They are tasty, keep their shape without shrivelling away to nothing as some "reduced fat" bangers tend to do and are reasonably priced. What's not to love about them. Seriously though, when I'm working away and have sausages from hotel breakfast buffets, I sometimes think I'm in for a treat having a full fat sausage, but compared to these ones, I'm always a bit disappointed. Good job with these sausages Tesco, keep them coming and don't even think about discontinuing the line!

yummy

5 stars

these are lovely!

As good as full fat sausages

5 stars

Saturday breakfast with these sausages in toast, yum,yum.

