Mccain Home Chips 1.5Kg

Tesco own brand are better
very average, much prefer Tesco own brand
My guilty pleasure. kids love it. What more can I say!
lovely chips
We actually used it for dinner and they are our favorite.
Average quality
very convenient
Great, take a handfull, drop in fryer and have a tasty meal in minutes
Great tasting chips
Best oven chips by a mile very nice taste and go well with all chip dinners. Especially good with steaks and Battered fish and they don't easily get burnt like the fries.
constant good results from the chips
I use these in my air fryer -they get a good colour and not to crispy in 20 minutes, my only niggle is the amount of end little bits in with the chips