Galbani Dolcelatte Portions 150G
- Soft Blue Veined Cheese Made with Pasteurised Cow's Milk
- Galbani Dolcelatte® is a delicious soft and creamy blue cheese that offers a milder alternative to powerful blue cheeses thanks to its sweet and delicate flavour.
- Origin: Dolcelatte® originates from the region of Lombardy in Northern Italy, where Galbani has been making authentic Italian cheeses since 1882.
- Galbani® is Italy's favourite cheesemaker, producing many of Italy's most loved cheeses since 1882.
- Made with pasteurised cow's milk and double cream
- Non-edible rind
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Vegetarian Coagulant
- Contains: Milk
Keep refrigeratedUse by: see side of pack
Produced in Italy with EU milk
- Serving Suggestions: Its distinctive flavour and creamy softness makes it the perfect addition to any cheeseboard or recipe. For a real taste of Italy, spread Dolcelatte® over crusty bread, sprinkle over salads, use as a sauce for pasta, or simply nibble straight from the pack. To best appreciate its subtle flavour, take it out of the fridge 20 minutes before serving.
- S.p.A. Egidio Galbani,
- Via Flavio Gioia,
- 8 - 20149 Milano (MI),
- Italia.
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1467 kJ
|-
|354 kcal
|Fat
|31,0 g
|of which saturates
|22,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|1,8 g
|of which sugars
|0,5 g
|Protein
|17,0 g
|Salt
|2,0 g
