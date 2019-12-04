By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galbani Dolcelatte Portions 150G

Galbani Dolcelatte Portions 150G
£ 1.50
£10.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Soft Blue Veined Cheese Made with Pasteurised Cow's Milk
  • Galbani Dolcelatte® is a delicious soft and creamy blue cheese that off­ers a milder alternative to powerful blue cheeses thanks to its sweet and delicate flavour.
  • Origin: Dolcelatte® originates from the region of Lombardy in Northern Italy, where Galbani has been making authentic Italian cheeses since 1882.
  • Galbani® is Italy's favourite cheesemaker, producing many of Italy's most loved cheeses since 1882.
  • Made with pasteurised cow's milk and double cream
  • Non-edible rind
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Vegetarian Coagulant

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedUse by: see side of pack

Produce of

Produced in Italy with EU milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions: Its distinctive flavour and creamy softness makes it the perfect addition to any cheeseboard or recipe. For a real taste of Italy, spread Dolcelatte® over crusty bread, sprinkle over salads, use as a sauce for pasta, or simply nibble straight from the pack. To best appreciate its subtle flavour, take it out of the fridge 20 minutes before serving.

Name and address

  • S.p.A. Egidio Galbani,
  • Via Flavio Gioia,
  • 8 - 20149 Milano (MI),
  • Italia.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1467 kJ
-354 kcal
Fat 31,0 g
of which saturates 22,0 g
Carbohydrate 1,8 g
of which sugars 0,5 g
Protein 17,0 g
Salt 2,0 g

