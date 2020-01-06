By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Powerade Berry/Tropical Fruit 500Ml

image 1 of Powerade Berry/Tropical Fruit 500Ml
£ 1.25
£0.25/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml Serving
  • Energy193kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars10g
    11%
  • Salt0.33g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 77kJ

Product Description

  • Still Berry and Tropical Fruits Flavour Isotonic Sports Drink with Sugars and Sweeteners
  • Consume as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • When doing sports, your body loses minerals contained in sweat. POWERADE ION4 is a sports drink that helps replenish fluids and 4 of the minerals lost in sweat; sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium.
  • POWERADE ION4 is a sports drink that…
  • Registered Informed Sport Product
  • Contains sugars and sweeteners
  • Has no added preservatives
  • POWERADE is a great-tasting sports drink helping you to refuel and rehydrate better than water *.
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Keep one cold in the fridge
  • Please recycle.
  • POWERADE ION4 is a product of The Coca-Cola Company.
  • *When you exercise long and hard, POWERADE ION4 has not only water but also minerals and taste for effective hydration plus carbohydrates for performance.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine
  • New taste
  • Isotonic sports drink
  • With vitamin B6
  • Low calorie
  • Great tasting
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy metabolism
  • Low calorie

Information

Ingredients

Water, Glucose, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate), Fructose, Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Flavourings, Colour (Brilliant Blue), Vitamin B6

Allergy Information

  • This product is allergen free

Storage

Store cool and dryBest Before End: see side of cap or bottle neck for date

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

500ml = 2 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Choking hazard - cap not suitable for young children. Operate by hand. Do not re-use packaging.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • www.poweradegb.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy 77kJ193kJ
-18kcal45kcal (2%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 4.1g10g (4%)
Of which sugars 4.1g10g (11%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0.13g0.33g (5%)
Vitamins and Minerals(%**)(%**)
Vitamin B6 0.11mg (8%)0.28mg (18%)
Sodium 50mg125mg
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

