Powerade Berry/Tropical Fruit 500Ml
Product Description
- Still Berry and Tropical Fruits Flavour Isotonic Sports Drink with Sugars and Sweeteners
- Consume as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- When doing sports, your body loses minerals contained in sweat. POWERADE ION4 is a sports drink that helps replenish fluids and 4 of the minerals lost in sweat; sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium.
- POWERADE ION4 is a sports drink that…
- Registered Informed Sport Product
- Contains sugars and sweeteners
- Has no added preservatives
- POWERADE is a great-tasting sports drink helping you to refuel and rehydrate better than water *.
- Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
- Keep one cold in the fridge
- Please recycle.
- POWERADE ION4 is a product of The Coca-Cola Company.
- *When you exercise long and hard, POWERADE ION4 has not only water but also minerals and taste for effective hydration plus carbohydrates for performance.
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine
- New taste
- Isotonic sports drink
- With vitamin B6
- Low calorie
- Great tasting
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
- Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy metabolism
- Low calorie
Information
Ingredients
Water, Glucose, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate), Fructose, Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Flavourings, Colour (Brilliant Blue), Vitamin B6
Allergy Information
- This product is allergen free
Storage
Store cool and dryBest Before End: see side of cap or bottle neck for date
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
500ml = 2 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- Choking hazard - cap not suitable for young children. Operate by hand. Do not re-use packaging.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
- 0800 227711
- www.poweradegb.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml (%*)
|Energy
|77kJ
|193kJ
|-
|18kcal
|45kcal (2%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|10g (4%)
|Of which sugars
|4.1g
|10g (11%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.33g (5%)
|Vitamins and Minerals
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Vitamin B6
|0.11mg (8%)
|0.28mg (18%)
|Sodium
|50mg
|125mg
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Choking hazard - cap not suitable for young children. Operate by hand. Do not re-use packaging.
