Mr Kipling Lemon Viennese Whirls 6 Pack

Mr Kipling Lemon Viennese Whirls 6 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
Per whirl (27g)
  • Energy586kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2116kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcake Whirls with a Lemon Flavour Buttercream (18%) and Lemon Flavoured Filling (9%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Light shortcake swirl filled with a lemon flavour buttercream and lemon flavoured filling
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Lemon Flavoured Filling (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Salt), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soluble Maize Fibre, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fructose, Maltodextrin, Sucrose, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Lemon Whirls at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Lemon Whirls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer whirl (27g)
Energy2116kJ586kJ
-506kcal140kcal
Fat26.2g7.3g
of which Saturates10.2g2.8g
Carbohydrate62.7g17.4g
of which Sugars28.8g8.0g
Fibre2.4g0.7g
Protein3.6g1.0g
Salt0.67g0.19g
This pack contains 6 portions--

