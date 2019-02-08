By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Viennese Whirls 6 Pack

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.75
£0.29/each
Per whirl (28g)
  • Energy586kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcake Whirls with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (18%) and Raspberry Jam (11%).
  • Nation's favourite*
  • *Mr Kipling Viennese Whirls are the No. 1 best-selling Viennese Whirls. Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Market Data for Great Britain, 52 weeks up to and including w/e 02.12.2017
  • Light shortbread swirl filled with fruity raspberry jam & a smooth creme filling
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins)), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)), Invert Sugar Syrup, Soluble Maize Fibre, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fructose, Maltodextrin, Sucrose, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Inulin, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Whey Powder (Milk), Colour (Curcumin), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May also contains Nuts, This product does not contain Dairy Cream

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Viennese Whirls at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Viennese Whirls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer whirl (28g)
Energy 2079kJ586kJ
-498kcal140kcal
Fat 28.5g8.0g
of which Saturates 10.6g3.0g
Carbohydrate 55.4g15.6g
of which Sugars 26.5g7.5g
Fibre 2.2g0.6g
Protein 3.8g1.1g
Salt 0.68g0.19g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fabulous, great taste, lovely short biscuit.

5 stars

