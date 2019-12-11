Malibu White Rum With Coconut 35Cl

Product Description
- White Rum with Coconut Flavour
- Malibu Original White Rum with Coconut is perfect for when the sun's setting and the good times are flowing. Thanks to its smooth, fresh taste, that sun-kissed island feeling is only a sip away.
- Malibu rum has a full, rounded lightly toasted coconut aroma and a creamy coconut taste with vanilla custard notes. The body is delicate with a soft warming rum taste and a lasting silky finish.
- Perfectly versatile and refreshing, Malibu Rum is perfect in cocktails like the classic Piña Colada or mixed simply with pineapple or cola.
- Malibu is the world's number one coconut flavoured rum. The Caribbean rum base is produced at the West Indies Rum Distillery, a world renowned distillery founded in 1893. Every drop is filled with sun, music, beaches, parties, new friends, love, and adventures. Malibu: liberate the spirit of summer.
- Pack size: 35cl
Information
Alcohol Units
7.4
ABV
21% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Chivas Brothers Limited,
- Kilmalid,
- G82 2SS,
- Scotland.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
35cl ℮
