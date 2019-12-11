By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malibu White Rum With Coconut 35Cl

image 1 of Malibu White Rum With Coconut 35Cl
£ 8.75
£25.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Rum with Coconut Flavour
  • Malibu Original White Rum with Coconut is perfect for when the sun's setting and the good times are flowing. Thanks to its smooth, fresh taste, that sun-kissed island feeling is only a sip away.
  • Malibu rum has a full, rounded lightly toasted coconut aroma and a creamy coconut taste with vanilla custard notes. The body is delicate with a soft warming rum taste and a lasting silky finish.
  • Perfectly versatile and refreshing, Malibu Rum is perfect in cocktails like the classic Piña Colada or mixed simply with pineapple or cola.
  • Malibu is the world's number one coconut flavoured rum. The Caribbean rum base is produced at the West Indies Rum Distillery, a world renowned distillery founded in 1893. Every drop is filled with sun, music, beaches, parties, new friends, love, and adventures. Malibu: liberate the spirit of summer.
  • Pack size: 35cl

Information

Alcohol Units

7.4

ABV

21% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve suggestion: Perfectly versatile and refreshing, Malibu Rum is perfect in cocktails like the classic Piña Colada or mixed simply with pineapple or cola.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Chivas Brothers Limited,
  • Kilmalid,
  • G82 2SS,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

35cl ℮

