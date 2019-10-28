By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G
£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

1/2 Pack = 29.2g
  • Energy618kJ 147kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2115kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%)
  • Visit. www.info.fairtrade.net
  • A big bag of little delicious smooth milk chocolate balls with a crispy malty centre
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
  • Big bag for an extra treat, perfect for at work, home or on the go
  • Fairtrade Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KBLD-D
  • Pack size: 58.5g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Wheat Flour, EmulsifierS (Soya Lecithin, E492), Palm Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla, traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2, Portion size 29.2g

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0845 0450042
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

58.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 29.2g (%*)
Energy 2115kJ618kJ (7%)
-505kcal147kcal (7%)
Fat 24.8g7.2g (10%)
of which saturates 15.2g4.4g (22%)
Carbohydrate 61.7g18.0g (7%)
of which sugars 51.9g15.2g (17%)
Protein 8.1g2.4g (5%)
Salt 0.41g0.12g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Looking good

5 stars

Looking good

Delicious

5 stars

Favourite chocolate ever

Usually bought next

Twix Kingsize Bar 75G

£ 0.80
£1.07/100g

Offer

Tesco Jam Doughnut 5 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.16/each

Warburtons Toastie Sliced White Bread 800G

£ 1.05
£0.13/100g

Innocent Energise Super Smoothie 360 Ml

£ 1.99
£0.55/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here