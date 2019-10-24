By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cherries Punnet 200G

2.5(16)Write a review
Tesco Cherries Punnet 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy177kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Cherries.
  • Hand picked Plump, sweet cherries selected for their deep red colour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cherry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Argentina, Canada, Chile, France, Greece, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, USA, Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g / 200g /250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy222kJ / 52kcal177kJ / 42kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.5g9.2g
Sugars11.5g9.2g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein0.9g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

16 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Awful - hard and crunchy

2 stars

Awful. Hard, crunchy. Cherries should be soft and juicy, not resembling bullets. Not worth the money

I WAS DISAPPOINTED TO SEE THE CHERRIES WERE FROM C

2 stars

I WAS DISAPPOINTED TO SEE THE CHERRIES WERE FROM CANADA AND NOT ECO FRIENDLY. WHEN I WAS ABLE TO BUY IN STORE, I DIDN'T BUY FRUIT OR VEG FROM OVERSEAS. THEY WERE HARD TOO!

Don't bother they're US cherries now and awful

1 stars

These cherries are now american and are awful - I've never met a cherry that was so touch skinned and woody (despite tasting like they were ripe) They may travel well, but they are impossible to de-stone (with the relevant tool - the effort to push it through the cherry was ridiculous), nasty to chew and overall horrid. I didn't bother with the second half of the punnet.

Rotten cherries

2 stars

I was given the larger 400g punnet of cherries as the 200g punnet was not available. It was out of date the day after it was delivered and I have had to throw away most of them as they were rotten, what a waste of money, will not buy again.

the picota cherries are better tasting

2 stars

the picota cherries are better tasting

They were ok but expensive

3 stars

They were ok but expensive

I ordered these last week and didn't get the 25% f

2 stars

I ordered these last week and didn't get the 25% free and they went off before the expiry date

It was very short date on it next day date I like

3 stars

It was very short date on it next day date I like a bit longer date as I am the only one that eats them

this item is listed wrong it is saying 25% free b

3 stars

this item is listed wrong it is saying 25% free but the item is not coming with the extra

They have been bad cherries every week keep orderi

1 stars

They have been bad cherries every week keep ordering and having to throw away as always bad ?????

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

