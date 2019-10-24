Tesco Cherries Punnet 200G

Awful - hard and crunchy
Awful. Hard, crunchy. Cherries should be soft and juicy, not resembling bullets. Not worth the money
I WAS DISAPPOINTED TO SEE THE CHERRIES WERE FROM CANADA AND NOT ECO FRIENDLY. WHEN I WAS ABLE TO BUY IN STORE, I DIDN'T BUY FRUIT OR VEG FROM OVERSEAS. THEY WERE HARD TOO!
Don't bother they're US cherries now and awful
These cherries are now american and are awful - I've never met a cherry that was so touch skinned and woody (despite tasting like they were ripe) They may travel well, but they are impossible to de-stone (with the relevant tool - the effort to push it through the cherry was ridiculous), nasty to chew and overall horrid. I didn't bother with the second half of the punnet.
Rotten cherries
I was given the larger 400g punnet of cherries as the 200g punnet was not available. It was out of date the day after it was delivered and I have had to throw away most of them as they were rotten, what a waste of money, will not buy again.
the picota cherries are better tasting
They were ok but expensive
I ordered these last week and didn't get the 25% free and they went off before the expiry date
It was very short date on it next day date I like a bit longer date as I am the only one that eats them
this item is listed wrong it is saying 25% free but the item is not coming with the extra
They have been bad cherries every week keep ordering and having to throw away as always bad ?????