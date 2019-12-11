By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tiptree Black Cherry Conserve 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tiptree Black Cherry Conserve 340G
£ 2.30
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • Black Cherry Extra Jam
  • This conserve has a strong but subtle flavour with plenty of plump fruit chosen for their sweetness, this gives the conserve a strong but subtle flavour.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Non-GMO certified
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Suitable for Coeliacs
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Black Cherries, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Prepared with 52g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 67g per 100g

Allergy Information

  • Made in a Nut free factory

Produce of

Made in Tiptree, England

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • May contain fruit stones

Name and address

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.
  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0)800 3281749
  • www.tiptree.com

Net Contents

340g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1140kJ/270kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 66g
of which sugars 66g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain fruit stones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tiptree Strawberry Conserve 340G

£ 2.30
£0.68/100g

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Roses Lemon & Lime Marmalade 454G

£ 1.90
£0.42/100g

Frank Coopers Fine Cut Oxford Marmalade 454G

£ 1.70
£0.37/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here