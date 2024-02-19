We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hovis Best Of Both Medium White Bread 750G

3.7(26)
£1.25

£0.16/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each slice (40g)
Energy
383kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ

Medium Sliced Bread with an equal blend of white and wholemeal flours and Calcium
With an equal blend of white and wholemeal flour, this tasty loaf (with no bits) truly is the best of both! Our loaf contains a rich source of calcium and is a source of both fibre and protein.Best of Both®††Hovis® Best of Both® is rich in calcium which contributes to the maintenance of normal teeth and bones, which needs to be eaten regularly as part of a healthy balanced diet and lifestyle.
Made by Hovis Ltd. Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.
50% White & 50% Wholemeal FlourThe great taste of white bread, with wholemeal flourSuitable for Vegetarian and VegansKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 800G
Rich in calcium which contributes to the maintenance of normal teeth and bones
Rich source of calciumSource of both fibre and protein

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) (32%), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat) (32%), Yeast, Calcium Sulphate, Salt, Wheat Protein, Soya Flour, Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E322 (Rapeseed), Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This loaf contains 20 slices

Net Contents

800g ℮

