Hovis Best Of Both Medium White Bread 750G

Medium Sliced Bread with an equal blend of white and wholemeal flours and Calcium

With an equal blend of white and wholemeal flour, this tasty loaf (with no bits) truly is the best of both! Our loaf contains a rich source of calcium and is a source of both fibre and protein. Best of Both®† †Hovis® Best of Both® is rich in calcium which contributes to the maintenance of normal teeth and bones, which needs to be eaten regularly as part of a healthy balanced diet and lifestyle.

Made by Hovis Ltd. Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.

50% White & 50% Wholemeal Flour The great taste of white bread, with wholemeal flour Suitable for Vegetarian and Vegans Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 800G

Rich in calcium which contributes to the maintenance of normal teeth and bones

Rich source of calcium Source of both fibre and protein

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) (32%), Wholemeal Flour (Wheat) (32%), Yeast, Calcium Sulphate, Salt, Wheat Protein, Soya Flour, Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471, E322 (Rapeseed), Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This loaf contains 20 slices

Net Contents

800g ℮