Mcvities Bourbon Creams 300G
New
- Energy286 kJ 68kcal3%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars4.2g5%
- Salt0.03g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Sandwich Biscuits Filled with Chocolate Flavour Cream
- Est. 1813
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 11
Name and address
- Crawford's,
- Freepost NAT 4520,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0500 011710
- Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- Crawford's,
- Consumer Services Department,
- Freepost NAT 4520,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (14g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2045
|286
|(kcal)
|488
|68
|Fat
|21.6g
|3.0g
|of which Saturates
|13.1g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|66.1g
|9.3g
|of which Sugars
|30.3g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.4g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.03g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020