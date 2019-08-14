By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sunsweet Prune Juice 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Sunsweet Prune Juice 1 Litre
£ 2.65
£0.27/100ml

Product Description

  • Californian Prune Juice
  • Naturally, it is important to eat a varied & balanced diet & follow an active & healthy lifestyle.
  • Learn more about Sunsweet at (UK) www.sunsweet.co.uk or (IRL) www.sunsweet.ie
  • Try some more delicious smoothie ideas.
  • Go to www.sunsweet.eu/smoothies to download our free smoothie booklet.
  • We've change our packaging to be more eco-friendly, but our prune juice remains the same and is as good as ever. 100% Natural Prune Juice.
  • By purchasing this certified carton you help care for the world's forest.
  • 100% water extracted Californian prune juice made from concentrate.
  • 100% natural, Sunsweet prune juice does not contain any additives.
  • Celebrating over 100 years of great tasting quality!
  • Sunsweet® prune juice is made from the finest ripe, juicy prunes carefully selected from our orchards.
  • Sunsweet prune juice is a source of dietary fibre and potassium, providing two of the principle beneficial nutrients gained from having fruit and vegetables in our diet.
  • Source of fibre
  • Keeps you smiling on the inside
  • 5 a-day
  • New packaging, same great taste
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Californian Prune Juice

Storage

Refrigerate after opening, once open consume within 7 days.Best Before End: See Top of Pack.

Produce of

Product of USA. Packed in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • A typical serving size is between 150mL and 200mL. However, every person is different, so we suggest starting with 150mL, see how you feel and then adjust to suit you.
  • Serve Chilled.

Number of uses

There are approximately 5 to 6 servings per bottle

Distributor address

  • Humdinger Foods, Ltd.,
  • Gothenburg Way,
  • Sutton Fields Industrial Estate,
  • Kingston-Upon-Hull,
  • HU7 0YG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If any reason you are not satisfied with our product please write to
  • Sunsweet UK Customer Service,
  • c/o Humdinger Foods, Ltd.,
  • Gothenburg Way,
  • Sutton Fields Industrial Estate,
  • Kingston-Upon-Hull,
  • HU7 0YG,
  • UK.
  • Ireland Customer Service: c/o Gem Pack Foods Ltd.,
  • Damastown Industrial Park,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100mL)
Energy 267kJ/63kcal
Fat 0g
- of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 16g
- of which sugars 10g
- of which polyols 4.7g
Fibre 1.5g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 0g
Potassium 250mg (12.5% RI* per 100mL)
*RI = Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Please put back in bottle

5 stars

Please put back in bottle

