So...? Body Spray 75Ml

So...? Body Spray 75Ml
£ 1.00
£1.34/100ml
  • Body fragrance
  • Fragrance with Attitude®
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat. (Alcool Dénaturé), Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, Alpha Methyl Ionone

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - no smoking. Keep out of the reach of young children. Use only as directed.
  • Extremely Flammable

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • So...?,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0BL,
  • England.

Return to

  • So...?,
  • London,
  • SW1H 0BL,
  • England.
  • www.sofragrance.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Pressurised container: Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - no smoking. Keep out of the reach of young children. Use only as directed. Extremely Flammable

