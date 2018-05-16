So...? Body Spray 75Ml

- Body fragrance
- Fragrance with Attitude®
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat. (Alcool Dénaturé), Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol (Propylene Glycolique), Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, Alpha Methyl Ionone
Warnings
- Pressurised container: Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - no smoking. Keep out of the reach of young children. Use only as directed.
- Extremely Flammable
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- So...?,
- London,
- SW1H 0BL,
- England.
Return to
- So...?,
- London,
- SW1H 0BL,
- England.
- www.sofragrance.com
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
Pressurised container: Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - no smoking. Keep out of the reach of young children. Use only as directed. Extremely Flammable
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020