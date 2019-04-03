Tesco French Blend Ground Coffee 454G

It was awful. The water did not drip through as i
It was awful. The water did not drip through as it was supposed to. Eventually I managed to get 1/4 of a cup which by then was lukewarm. I would definitely not recommend.
I did nor=t realise the new packet is 'instantly Dark" Variety. Ordered 2 45 gm packets 4 days ago and opened one packet and we with friends could smell a difference in taste as well. The previous version without 'instantly dark was much much better. I will keep off this brand in the future.
Smooth
A rich smooth coffee that slides down the throat like caffeine silk. No bits come through the filter either, so you can drink it down to the last drop in the cup! I've tried an awful lot of different coffee blends before finding this one, and I won't be looking any further.
Tesco French Blend Ground Coffee --- THIS ONE'S A WINNER !!
Amazing blend... been drinking it three times a day for nearly two years now. Tesco's world-class coffee tasters and buyers comb the planet to bring us coffee blends like this one, and we really appreciate it.
Great, strong and smooth flavour
A very smooth and strong flavour. Perfect for a great cup of coffee.