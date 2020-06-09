By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crawfords Custrad Creams 300G

image 1 of Crawfords Custrad Creams 300G
£ 0.87
£0.29/100g
Each biscuit (11.9g) contains
  • Energy246 kJ 59 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Sandwich Biscuits with Vanilla Flavour Cream Filling
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Whey Solids (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Mixed Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 26

Name and address

  • Crawford's,
  • Freepost NAT 4520,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (11.9g)
Energy (kJ)2065246
(kcal)49259
Fat 21.5g2.6g
of which Saturates 13.5g1.6g
Carbohydrate 68.4g8.1g
of which Sugars 30.6g3.6g
Fibre 2.1g0.2g
Protein 5.4g0.6g
Salt 0.51g0.06g

