Doria Doriano Cracker 240G

4(4)Write a review
£ 1.19
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Crackers.
  • Always connected
  • Discover our world: www.bauli.co.uk
  • Our secret
  • High Quality Ingredients
  • Using simple, wholesome ingredients, without preservatives or hydrogenated fats, we stay true to the original recipe and this is why our crackers are as good as bread straight from the oven.
  • A family story
  • Doria and Bauli have both been at the heart of Italian family life for decades. Today, the timeless tradition and recipes of Doria meet the passion for bakery and expertise of Bauli, creating authentic and tasty products.
  • Naturally leavened
  • No: artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Sunflower), Iodised Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Brewer's Yeast, Sea Salt (0, 6%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy, Produced in a facility in which Quinoa, Chia and Flax Seeds are also used

Storage

Store in a dry place, away from heat.Best before: see side of package.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

This package contains approximately 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Bauli S.p.A.,
  • Via Verdi,
  • 31 - 37060 Castel d'Azzano (VR),
  • Manufacturing plant:
  • Via Pontebbana,
  • 32 - 31010 Orsago (TV),

Return to

  • Bauli S.p.A.,
  • Via Verdi,
  • 31 - 37060 Castel d'Azzano (VR),
  • Manufacturing plant:
  • Via Pontebbana,
  • 32 - 31010 Orsago (TV),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gx 1 portion (31 g)% RI* (31 g)
Energy 1863 kJ577 kJ7%
-443 kcal137 kcal
Fat 15 g4,5 g6%
of which saturates 8,8 g2,7 g14%
Carbohydrate 66 g21 g8%
of which sugars 2,3 g0,7 g0,8%
Fibre 3,4 g1,1 g-
Protein 10 g3,2 g6%
Salt 2,2 g0,69 g11%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Substitute for American soda crackers

5 stars

Closest thing I have found to what we call soda crackers in the United States. Very tasty!

These crackers are always fresh as packed in 'serv

5 stars

These crackers are always fresh as packed in 'serving' packaging. Sadly can't find them in my local store or in nearest superstore. Hope this can be sorted.

Best substitute for American Saltines in soups!

5 stars

These are the closest thing to American saltines (soda crackers) you can find in Britain. Ideal when you have had a stomach bug and can only swallow soup (crack them up in the soup). Simply delicious - true crackers. Light, not stodgy.

BROKEN !

1 stars

Taste is good ,but have never,as yet,had a packet that wasn't full of broken crackers !!

