Doria Doriano Cracker 240G

Substitute for American soda crackers
Closest thing I have found to what we call soda crackers in the United States. Very tasty!
These crackers are always fresh as packed in 'serv
These crackers are always fresh as packed in 'serving' packaging. Sadly can't find them in my local store or in nearest superstore. Hope this can be sorted.
Best substitute for American Saltines in soups!
These are the closest thing to American saltines (soda crackers) you can find in Britain. Ideal when you have had a stomach bug and can only swallow soup (crack them up in the soup). Simply delicious - true crackers. Light, not stodgy.
BROKEN !
Taste is good ,but have never,as yet,had a packet that wasn't full of broken crackers !!