Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich
- Energy1383kJ 329kcal16%
- Fat9.8g14%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ / 185kcal
Product Description
- Tuna, sweetcorn and mayonnaise in malted bread.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Tender Tuna Flakes Our chefs' recipe combines flaked tuna with crispy sweetcorn and mayonnaise. Carefully handpacked everyday.
- Tender Tuna Flakes
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Tender tuna flakes
- Carefully handpacked - everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (24%), Water, Sweetcorn, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones.Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|777kJ / 185kcal
|1383kJ / 329kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|22.8g
|40.6g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|4.6g
|Protein
|9.7g
|17.3g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
