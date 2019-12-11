By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Del Monte Prunes In Juice 410G

Del Monte Prunes In Juice 410G
£ 1.00
£4.17/kg

Product Description

  • Prunes (with Stones) in Juice
  • Contribute to normal bowel function*
  • *100g Del Monte prunes per day contribute to normal bowel function, as part of balance diet and a healthy lifestyle
  • Depending on season, can be packed in either Pineapple, Grape or Pear Juice
  • Contribute to normal bowel function
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Prunes, Clarified Grape Juice from Concentrate

Storage

Store in a coo, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non-metallic container Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before: see can end

Produce of

Product of Greece

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

410g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (Net content)
Energy 457 kJ / 108 kcal
Fat 0g
- of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 25g
- of which sugars 18g
Fibre 0,7g
Protein 0,6g
Salt 0,02g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

