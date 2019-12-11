Del Monte Prunes In Juice 410G
Offer
Product Description
- Prunes (with Stones) in Juice
- delmonteeurope.com
- Contribute to normal bowel function*
- *100g Del Monte prunes per day contribute to normal bowel function, as part of balance diet and a healthy lifestyle
- Depending on season, can be packed in either Pineapple, Grape or Pear Juice
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Prunes, Clarified Grape Juice from Concentrate
Storage
Store in a coo, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non-metallic container Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before: see can end
Produce of
Product of Greece
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
Return to
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
- www.delmonteeurope.com
Drained weight
240g
Net Contents
410g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (Net content)
|Energy
|457 kJ / 108 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|- of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|25g
|- of which sugars
|18g
|Fibre
|0,7g
|Protein
|0,6g
|Salt
|0,02g
