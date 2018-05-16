Tesco Whole Orange Juice Drink No Added Sugar 3X250ml

- Energy51kJ 12kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ / 5kcal
Product Description
- No added sugar orange juice drink with sweetener.
- SERIOUSLY SLURPABLE Bursting with outrageously juicy orange flavour From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (8%), Orange Comminute from Concentrate (2%), Citric Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose).
Storage
Once opened, consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product is not suitable for babies under 1 year.If given to toddlers, maximum 1 carton per day.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per carton (250ml)
|Energy
|20kJ / 5kcal
|51kJ / 12kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product is not suitable for babies under 1 year.If given to toddlers, maximum 1 carton per day.
