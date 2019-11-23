By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco Beef Ribeye Steak

Counter Tesco Beef Ribeye Steak
£ 11.40
£19.00/kg
  • Energy2631kJ 634kcal
    32%
  • Fat49.5g
    71%
  • Saturates18.8g
    94%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Beef Ribeye
  • Beef Ribeye

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1052kJ / 253kcal2631kJ / 634kcal
Fat19.8g49.5g
Saturates7.5g18.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.8g47.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

VERY DISAPPOINTED.

2 stars

CUT LIKE A WEDGE SO BAD TO COOK. NOT IMPRESSED. WILL NOT BUY AGAIN.

Serving suze

5 stars

Please can I have this cut into two steaks?

Why did you cut it up?

1 stars

why did you cut it into tiny steaks, i ordered an 800g lump, to be split, by me into two large steaks, not 4 skinny steaks that i could purchase off the shelves?

Very rarely does the butcher cut the steaks equall

3 stars

Very rarely does the butcher cut the steaks equally and to the weight ordered. Its a pity because the meat is good quality, I'll go back to my local butcher.

I have had maybe 6-8 deliveries and the meat has b

5 stars

I have had maybe 6-8 deliveries and the meat has been amazing. Last 2 items of steak however had very thick seams of fat which ruined the meals.

