Tesco Practic Fsc Wooden Spoon & Corner Spoon & Spatula

Not dish-washer friendly.
Utensils that don't survive the dishwasher have no place in my kitchen; these certainly don't. Hand-wash is not an option for me.
Kitchen utensils set
Very good quality and value for money especially as the pack contains three untensils.
Good price
Bought this wooden spoon set , excellent quality and best price
Good value
I bought these wooden spoons before Christmas. I found the great value and a good selection. I picked them up at my local Tesco Express which was very convenient. They have been used in making pies and cakes over the festive season. I would recommend these spoons and the collect service.
Great value
Sturdy, nice wooden spoons. Would recommend to anyone looking to stock their kitchen for cheap!
great
Got this set for my son setting up a flat. Just what you need, ideal starter kitchen utensils, suitable for any cooking.
Just what you need
I have used at least one of these utensils every time I cook. Brilliant and not even stained from spaghetti bol.
The corner spoon is perfect for mixing porridge.
I purchased these cooking utensils about a month ago. They are wooden,still in very good condition and used regularly.
Decent for kitchen basics.
Bought this set a couple of weeks ago, theyre fine, just very basic cooking utensils. The spatula has warped and split already but im not particularly bothered as they were so cheap.
Great value
A great set of utensils which won't damage none stick pans, brilliant value for money.