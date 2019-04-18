By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pak Choi 250G

3(4)Write a review
£ 1.40
£5.60/kg
A typical 80g serving contains
  • Energy62kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 78kJ / 19kcal

  • Pack size: 250g

Pak Choi

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. Wash before use.

3 Servings

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Typical ValuesA typical 100g containsA typical 80g serving contains
Energy78kJ / 19kcal62kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.2g1.7g
Sugars1.2g0.9g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein1.5g1.2g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

1 stars

Select yourself

3 stars

A nice change of veggie. As it rather fibrous, chop before lightly cooking. Best chosen personally in-store and used quickly. Not recommended for home-delivery because the packaging is undated and it can arrive wilted beyond nutritional usefulness.

Taste and last well

4 stars

Good price and taste I love them with oyster sauce and meat, steak or chicken. They keep well in the fridge.

I buy this regularly. It's tasty and stays fresh f

5 stars

I buy this regularly. It's tasty and stays fresh for a long time in the fridge.

