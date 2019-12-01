By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sparkling Water Apple & Raspberry 1L

4(5)
Tesco Sparkling Water Apple & Raspberry 1L
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

One glass
  • Energy22kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 9kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated apple and raspberry flavoured drink made with spring water, apple juice from concentrate and sweetener.
  • SPARKLING Specially blended for a crisp, sweet taste Our drinks experts have been creating juices and fizzy drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We take pure spring water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy9kJ / 2kcal22kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.8g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

deeelicious

5 stars

my 3 year old says its delicious

Very good indeed

5 stars

Very good indeed

used to be nice, now bland and horrible.

1 stars

I would give it zero stars if i could, all of these waters used to be nice until they changed the recipe to make it "vegan friendly", since then almost all of the flavor has been lost, i dont mind people choosing a vegan lifestyle but please stop pushing this on people who have no wish to suffer such a bland diet.

Great beverage!

5 stars

So delicious! We buy it every time we shop now! Very good flavour combination!

Availability on this product isshocking this item

5 stars

Availability on this product isshocking this item has been unavailable for weeks and weeks.....why?

