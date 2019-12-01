Tesco Sparkling Water Apple & Raspberry 1L

deeelicious
my 3 year old says its delicious
Very good indeed
used to be nice, now bland and horrible.
I would give it zero stars if i could, all of these waters used to be nice until they changed the recipe to make it "vegan friendly", since then almost all of the flavor has been lost, i dont mind people choosing a vegan lifestyle but please stop pushing this on people who have no wish to suffer such a bland diet.
Great beverage!
So delicious! We buy it every time we shop now! Very good flavour combination!
Availability on this product isshocking this item has been unavailable for weeks and weeks.....why?