Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 4 X 400G

4(10)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 4 X 400G
£ 1.39
£0.87/kg
½ of a can,½ of a can
  • Energy213kJ 50kcal 213kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g 0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g <0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.0g 8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g 0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 106kJ / 25kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped tomatoes in rich tomato juice
  • VINE RIPENED Made with plump tomatoes, hand selected at their sweetest
  • Pack size: 1600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (65%), Concentrated Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a can (200g)Per 100g1/2 a can (200g)
Energy106kJ / 25kcal213kJ / 50kcal106kJ / 25kcal213kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.2g0.4g0.2g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.0g8.0g4.0g8.0g
Sugars4.0g8.0g4.0g8.0g
Fibre0.9g1.8g0.9g1.8g
Protein1.4g2.8g1.4g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
As sold----
As sold----

10 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes good quality

5 stars

Yes good quality

TASTY BUT WHITE COATED CANS.

4 stars

THE TOMATOES ARE LOVELY, PERFECTLY GOOD QUALITY. THE ONLY DOWN SIDE IS THAT THE CANS THEMSELVES ARE THE ONES WITH THE WHITE COATING ON THE INSIDE WHICH IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE HORMONES IN WHICH I'M NOT KEEN ON. SO DESPITE THEM BEING DELICIOUS MY FAMILY WON'T BE EATING THEM AGAIN.

Been buying these tins of chopped tomatoes for two

2 stars

Been buying these tins of chopped tomatoes for two years at least. I thought, "how much worse can these be than the tins that are more expensive". Turns out, a fair bit worse. Whenever I cook with these, I probably haul out at least six or seven tomato cores. Spend a bit extra and get a different brand.

Incredibly good....

5 stars

Such lovely flavoured canned tomatoes at an incredibly good price. We use these in many ways including on toast for breakfast topped with grated cheese, in pasta sauces and soups, stews, etc and blended with herbs as a table sauce. Good value and healthy.

Nice toms

3 stars

Great tomatoes, sadly 4 packs wrapped in plastic.

1 dented tin out of 4

3 stars

As usual 1 tin dented. Have to now put in the notes no dented tins.

Excellent value for money

5 stars

Great taste, good ratio of tomatoes to juice, fabulous for making chilli or bolognese apart from anything else!

Tomatoes - that are chopped !

5 stars

Tesco asked me to write a review about their chopped tomatoes. Here goes: "chopped tomatoes in tomato sauce".

Just as nice as the brand tin

5 stars

Lots of tomatoes and enough sauce without being too runny.

Good value. Goes with most things.

5 stars

Good value. Goes with most things.

