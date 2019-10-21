Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 4 X 400G

Yes good quality
TASTY BUT WHITE COATED CANS.
THE TOMATOES ARE LOVELY, PERFECTLY GOOD QUALITY. THE ONLY DOWN SIDE IS THAT THE CANS THEMSELVES ARE THE ONES WITH THE WHITE COATING ON THE INSIDE WHICH IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE HORMONES IN WHICH I'M NOT KEEN ON. SO DESPITE THEM BEING DELICIOUS MY FAMILY WON'T BE EATING THEM AGAIN.
Been buying these tins of chopped tomatoes for two
Been buying these tins of chopped tomatoes for two years at least. I thought, "how much worse can these be than the tins that are more expensive". Turns out, a fair bit worse. Whenever I cook with these, I probably haul out at least six or seven tomato cores. Spend a bit extra and get a different brand.
Incredibly good....
Such lovely flavoured canned tomatoes at an incredibly good price. We use these in many ways including on toast for breakfast topped with grated cheese, in pasta sauces and soups, stews, etc and blended with herbs as a table sauce. Good value and healthy.
Nice toms
Great tomatoes, sadly 4 packs wrapped in plastic.
1 dented tin out of 4
As usual 1 tin dented. Have to now put in the notes no dented tins.
Excellent value for money
Great taste, good ratio of tomatoes to juice, fabulous for making chilli or bolognese apart from anything else!
Tomatoes - that are chopped !
Tesco asked me to write a review about their chopped tomatoes. Here goes: "chopped tomatoes in tomato sauce".
Just as nice as the brand tin
Lots of tomatoes and enough sauce without being too runny.
Good value. Goes with most things.
