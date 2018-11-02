By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Frosties Cereal Bars 6 X 25G

Kellogg's Frosties Cereal Bars 6 X 25G
£ 1.99
£1.33/100g
Per Bar (25g)
  • Energy422kJ 100kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1687kJ

Product Description

  • Toasted Maize Cereal and Milk Bar.
  • - A cereal bar inspired by a breakfast classic, our Kellogg's Frosties Cereal Bar combines Frosties' crunch with a milky layer, resulting in a cereal bar that's great for the whole family
  • - 100 calories (kcal) per bar
  • - A source of calcium, vitamin D and fibre, the bar is great for kids to enjoy as a morning snack, with lunch, or as a tasty after-school bite
  • Pack size: 150g
  • Source of calcium & vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Kellogg's Toasted Maize Cereal(39%)(Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Flavouring, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2{Riboflavin}, Vitamin B1{Thiamin}, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk(12%)(Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils(Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut) in varying proportions, Invert Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder(5%), Starch, Sugar, Fructose, Humectants(Glycerol, Sorbitol), Oligofructose, Calcium Carbonate, Milk Whey Powder, Antioxidants(Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Emulsifier(Soy Lecithin), Flavourings, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before: see top.

Produce of

Produced in EU or UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/25g%RI*
Energy 1687kJ422kJ
-400kcal100kcal
Fat 9.2g2.3g
of which saturates 6.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate 72g18g
of which sugars 26g6.5g
Fibre 3.2g0.8g
Protein 5.7g1.4g
Salt 0.55g0.14g
Vitamin D 4.0µg80%1.0µg20%
Calcium 544mg68%136mg17%
Vitamins:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Help other customers like you

Delicious

