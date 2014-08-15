Tommee Tippee Roll N Go Bib - available in various colours

Very practical
We bought this because we had had one before, they are soft and flexible and babies and toddlers accept them better than the stiff variety.
Very good quality bib
Very pleased with the bib, it is strong and still soft enough to to round my baby's neck. It is easily wipe-able and good at collecting any waste food.
not impressed
Disappointed with the bibs because they've discoloured immediately. Bought tommy tippee bibs for my daughter 2 yes ago and they lasted well so bought two more for my son. They work but these seem to be far worse since the food has stained them and so they now look really tatty. Seems silly that bibs are easily stained by food. I also find the way they clasp is fairly lose and it comes unclasped easily.
Good
Does the job but gets stained by the baby's food wherever it lands.
Good Product
Easy to fold up and soft material. Does the job.
Does exactly what it says on the packaging
You really can just Roll n'Go with this bib. Very easy to clean and the catch-it lip/tray is excellent. Some liquids/drinks can escape around the neckline though!
I was sent a pink one, not green as in the picture
Having gone to the store to swap my pink one for a bluey green, I found that the bib doesn't work well with the tray on the high chair. It just gets in the way. Maybe it's better with different highchairs.
Not sure how this will work for us as the baby keeps on chewing it
We have not yet been able to properly use it. Our other bib is very nice but is made of harder plastic, which has slightly scratched our baby's skin on the neck. This is the reason why we bought this very soft bib. However, we have not been able to use it yet as from the first time we put it on, the baby started chewing on it. Perhaps this is due to him teething so we will have to wait to see whether this bib finally works for us.
Great product, essential for weaning
Great product made from lovely soft rubber so not too annoying around my baby's neck. Really useful to be able to just pop in the dishwasher after feeding
Nice product, can't chose colour online though
This is a lovely product- portable and useful however I didn't have the option to choose the colour of the bib online...I received a pink one- good job I have a baby girl, but I really wanted a unisex colour so that I could use for next child as well. Other than that, I am happy with purchase.