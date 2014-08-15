By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Roll N Go Bib - available in various colours

4(12)Write a review
£ 3.70
£3.70/each

Product Description

  • Training roll'n'go bib
  • Crumb catcher collects crumbs & mess
  • Rolls up – great for storage & travel
  • Now you have a chance to actually keep some parts of them clean during mealtimes! Perfect for in the home or on the go, Roll N Go Bibs are probably the only bibs you'll ever need!
  • Collect Mess so less stress!
  • Our Roll n Go Bibs are innovative and convenient, with a crumb catcher to collect mess and a dimpled reverse to encourage air flow and prevent irritation on delicate skin. They also roll up easily for storage and travel.
  • 7m+ training
  • The training stage starts around 7 months. They'll enjoy mashed and chunky food and may start to feed themselves!
  • Prevent messy mealtimes with an easy clean bib that catches crumbs and even rolls up for travel
  • Also...
  • Handy for training
  • Feeding bowls with spoon and leakproof lid
  • Magic mat®
  • Materials listing: thermoplastic elastomer.
  • Colour may vary
  • Rolls up for travel
  • BPA free
  • Dishwasher safe

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cleaning
  • Wipe clean or wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water.
  • Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety
  • Warning!
  • Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding.
  • Ensure adult supervision at all times.
  • Always remove bib after feeding.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Jackel International Limited trading as Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
Lower age limit

7 Months

Safety information

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very practical

5 stars

We bought this because we had had one before, they are soft and flexible and babies and toddlers accept them better than the stiff variety.

Very good quality bib

5 stars

Very pleased with the bib, it is strong and still soft enough to to round my baby's neck. It is easily wipe-able and good at collecting any waste food.

not impressed

2 stars

Disappointed with the bibs because they've discoloured immediately. Bought tommy tippee bibs for my daughter 2 yes ago and they lasted well so bought two more for my son. They work but these seem to be far worse since the food has stained them and so they now look really tatty. Seems silly that bibs are easily stained by food. I also find the way they clasp is fairly lose and it comes unclasped easily.

Good

4 stars

Does the job but gets stained by the baby's food wherever it lands.

Good Product

4 stars

Easy to fold up and soft material. Does the job.

Does exactly what it says on the packaging

5 stars

You really can just Roll n'Go with this bib. Very easy to clean and the catch-it lip/tray is excellent. Some liquids/drinks can escape around the neckline though!

I was sent a pink one, not green as in the picture

1 stars

Having gone to the store to swap my pink one for a bluey green, I found that the bib doesn't work well with the tray on the high chair. It just gets in the way. Maybe it's better with different highchairs.

Not sure how this will work for us as the baby keeps on chewing it

2 stars

We have not yet been able to properly use it. Our other bib is very nice but is made of harder plastic, which has slightly scratched our baby's skin on the neck. This is the reason why we bought this very soft bib. However, we have not been able to use it yet as from the first time we put it on, the baby started chewing on it. Perhaps this is due to him teething so we will have to wait to see whether this bib finally works for us.

Great product, essential for weaning

5 stars

Great product made from lovely soft rubber so not too annoying around my baby's neck. Really useful to be able to just pop in the dishwasher after feeding

Nice product, can't chose colour online though

4 stars

This is a lovely product- portable and useful however I didn't have the option to choose the colour of the bib online...I received a pink one- good job I have a baby girl, but I really wanted a unisex colour so that I could use for next child as well. Other than that, I am happy with purchase.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

