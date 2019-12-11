Heinz Spaghetti & Sausages 200G
Product Description
- Heinz Spaghetti Plus Sausages in tomato sauce.
- In a rich tomato sauce.
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
- Absolutely no preservatives.
- Low sugar.
- Low in fat.
- No artificial colours or flavours.
- 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- Servings per can - 1.
- CAN - METAL - widely recycled.
- Made in England.
- Pack size: 200g
- Low sugar
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (43%), Spaghetti (34%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Pork Sausages (15%, Pork (55%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Spices, Emulsifier - Triphosphates), Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Citric Acid, Herb Extract, Garlic Salt, Spice Extract, May contain Egg
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Eggs
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Alternatively, may be heated in a saucepan on the hob.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK. Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- Contact us.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the can end.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per can
|%RI*
|Energy
|344kJ
|688kJ
|-
|82kcal
|164kcal
|8%
|Fat
|2.6 g
|5.3 g
|8%
|- of which saturates
|1.0 g
|2.0 g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|11.4 g
|22.9 g
|9%
|- of which sugars
|3.9 g
|7.8 g
|9%
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|0.8 g
|Protein
|2.9 g
|5.8 g
|12%
|Salt
|0.7 g
|1.4 g
|23%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
