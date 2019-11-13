By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malted Grain Loaf 800G

2(4)Write a review
Malted Grain Loaf 800G

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

One slice
  Energy530kJ 125kcal
    6%
  Fat0.8g
    1%
  Saturates0.2g
    1%
  Sugars1.8g
    2%
  Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • Malted Grain Loaf 800g
  • Malted Grain Loaf, Made with wheat and barley for a subtle malty taste
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (11%), Wheat Bran, Yeast, Salt, Malt Flour (Barley, Rye, Wheat), Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Barley, Wheat

Number of uses

16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1060kJ / 250kcal530kJ / 125kcal
Fat1.5g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate46.9g23.5g
Sugars3.6g1.8g
Fibre4.6g2.3g
Protein10.0g5.0g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Contains palm oil

1 stars

I found this bread fine, nothing special but nice enough for toast in the morning. But sadly it is made with palm oil which means it's off the menu for me. Here's hoping it becomes palm oil free as soon as possible.

Loaf delivered on home delivery’s order. The loaf

1 stars

Loaf delivered on home delivery’s order. The loaf I received is not the normal malted loaf. Pumpkin seeds seem to have been added which are not shown on ingredients. They are something that upset me.

Bring back my usual loaf

1 stars

I have bought this product for years, it was my favourite bread. I buy it most weeks,this loaf has now changed. My last 3 loaves have been so slack baked that some parts of the loaf inside the crust are still uncooked and instead of bieng MALTED GRAIN it seems it is now. MULTI GRAIN This is quite different.No information was given that it had changed. I asked to be sent a well baked loaf but again it was so underbaked that it went in the bin ! What a waste! Come on Tesco,please give me my favourite bread back !

It was a very nice loaf, which I bought for years.

4 stars

It was a very nice loaf, which I bought for years. I haven't been able to buy it in The New Malden Extra store now for many weeks and the alternatives are only worth 1 star. Bring back the decent loaf.

