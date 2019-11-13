Malted Grain Loaf 800g

Contains palm oil
I found this bread fine, nothing special but nice enough for toast in the morning. But sadly it is made with palm oil which means it's off the menu for me. Here's hoping it becomes palm oil free as soon as possible.
Loaf delivered on home delivery’s order. The loaf I received is not the normal malted loaf. Pumpkin seeds seem to have been added which are not shown on ingredients. They are something that upset me.
Bring back my usual loaf
I have bought this product for years, it was my favourite bread. I buy it most weeks,this loaf has now changed. My last 3 loaves have been so slack baked that some parts of the loaf inside the crust are still uncooked and instead of bieng MALTED GRAIN it seems it is now. MULTI GRAIN This is quite different.No information was given that it had changed. I asked to be sent a well baked loaf but again it was so underbaked that it went in the bin ! What a waste! Come on Tesco,please give me my favourite bread back !
It was a very nice loaf, which I bought for years. I haven't been able to buy it in The New Malden Extra store now for many weeks and the alternatives are only worth 1 star. Bring back the decent loaf.