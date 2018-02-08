By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pritt Stick 43G

4.5(7)Write a review
Pritt Stick 43G
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Stick Original
  • Long lasting with high initial tack. Child friendly \n
  • Ideal for bonding paper, cardboard & photographs
  • Solvent free & washable at 30ºC
  • Clean, easy and reliable gluing for paper, cardboard and photos. Solvent free & washable (30°C).
  • Strong
  • Easy for kids
  • 90% renewable ingredients
  • Solvent free
  • Natural, reliable and safe

Information

Produce of

Made in EU

Warnings

  • Warning! Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Use under adult supervision. Replace cap after use. Retain this packaging for reference.

Name and address

  • Henkel Limited,
  • Winsford,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW7 3QY.

Return to

  • Henkel Limited,
  • Winsford,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW7 3QY.
  • For technical advice please contact: technical.services@henkel.co.uk
  • 01606 593933
  • www.prittworld.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

43g

Safety information

Warning! Choking hazard. Contains small parts. Use under adult supervision. Replace cap after use. Retain this packaging for reference.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great for purpose

5 stars

Just as expected. Received well packaged and in good condition.

Great product

5 stars

Not messy and perfect for my sons school projects!

Good glue

5 stars

Good pritt stick like I would expect from pritt stick company

Great price for trusted product

5 stars

This was on special offer (half price) and one of the requirements for my daughters supplies as she started secondary school. So glad I checked online as I saved a fortune with Tescos.

Excellent

5 stars

It does a really good job like it says well done again tesco

Good size for general household use

4 stars

So far so good. Didn't arrive already dry and is a good big size that's easy to use> Glue doesn't make the paper curl or wobble on the stick like some cheaper brands.

a great classic glue. Easy to use and works well.

4 stars

I bought this for my kids and it has been used non stop. It is a great classic and does the job perfectly of sticking paper and arts and crafts. highly recommend.

