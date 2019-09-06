Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal Bar 6 X 20G

Great for lunch box and as a light snack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1767kJ
Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereals (42%) (Rice, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 {Riboflavin}, Vitamin B1 {Thiamin}, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut) in varying proportions, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (8%) (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Starch, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk (4%), Oligofructose, Calcium Carbonate, Fructose, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Milk Whey Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin D
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in EU or UK
6 Servings
6 x 20g ℮
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/20g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1767kJ
|353kJ
|-
|420kcal
|84kcal
|Fat
|13g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|9.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|14g
|of which sugars
|27g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.08g
|Vitamin D
|5.0µg
|100%
|1.0µg
|20%
|Calcium
|680mg
|85%
|136mg
|17%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
