Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal Bar 6 X 20G

Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal Bar 6 X 20G
£ 1.99
£1.66/100g
Per bar (20g)
  • Energy353kJ 84kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1767kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Toasted Rice Cereal and Milk Bar.
  • Loved by kids*
  • *Source: Independent survey by MMR, March 2018. Food research conducted on 160 children in the UK. Children rated the bar 8.5/10 on average.
  • Approved by parents**
  • **Source: Independent survey by Join The Dots, March-August 2018. The majority of UK mums and dads approve of Coco Pops bars for their children. Online survey with 200 mums and 100 dads.
  • - Our tasty Coco Pops cereal comes in handy snack form with our Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereal Bar. Chocolate flavoured toasted rice is coupled with a milky layer, resulting in a cereal bar that's great for the whole family
  • - 84 calories (kcal) per bar
  • - A source of calcium, vitamin D and fibre, the bar is great for kids to enjoy as a morning snack, with lunch, or as a tasty after-school bite
  • Pack size: 120g
  • Source of calcium & vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Kellogg's Coco Pops Cereals (42%) (Rice, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 {Riboflavin}, Vitamin B1 {Thiamin}, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut) in varying proportions, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (8%) (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Starch, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk (4%), Oligofructose, Calcium Carbonate, Fructose, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Milk Whey Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in EU or UK

Number of uses

6 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/20g%RI*
Energy 1767kJ353kJ
-420kcal84kcal
Fat 13g2.6g
of which saturates 9.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate 69g14g
of which sugars 27g5.4g
Fibre 4.3g0.9g
Protein 5.3g1.1g
Salt 0.38g0.08g
Vitamin D 5.0µg100%1.0µg20%
Calcium 680mg85%136mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for lunch box and as a light snack

5 stars

Great for lunch box and as a light snack

