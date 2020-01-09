Voltarol Pain-Eze Emulgel 30G

Not worth the price.
For shoulder pain advised by gp, did not work, got more relief from ibuprofen gel 5%, which is alot cheaper than this product.
When your gym workout or training sessions leave you with muscle aches and pains, Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel can relieve your pain and reduce inflammation. Getting you back on track and keeping your focus on your goal.
When to use Voltarol
Whether you have muscular back pain, muscle cramps, muscles spasm or muscle strains, Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel brings targeted pain relief and reduces swelling in– to help you get moving again!
How Voltarol Works
Unlike products (2) that work by only cooling or heating the skin, Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel contains diclofenac diethylammonium which targets pain at its source. The Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel technology helps the gel to penetrate deeply into the skin to enhance delivery of diclofenac to the point of pain. (2) cooling gels and heat patches
How to Use Voltarol
Gently rub or massage in a small amount of gel into the skin around painful or swollen area. The amount needed will vary depending on the size of the painful or swollen area; an amount ranging in size from a 1 penny to a 2 pence piece will usually be sufficient. Apply 3 to 4 times a day, and allow at least 4 hours between applications of the gel. Do not apply more than 4 times in any 24 hour period. Always read the label.
Active ingredient: Diclofenac Diethylammonium 1.16% w/w. Also contains: Diethylamine, carbomers, cetomacrogol, cocoyl caprylocaprate, isopropyl alcohol, liquid paraffin, perfume creme 45 (containing benzyl benzoate), propylene glycol, purified water. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Do not store above 30°C.
14 Years
30g ℮
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020