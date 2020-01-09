Voltarol Pain-Eze Emulgel 30G

When your gym workout or training sessions leave you with muscle aches and pains, Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel can relieve your pain and reduce inflammation. Getting you back on track and keeping your focus on your goal.

When to use Voltarol

Whether you have muscular back pain, muscle cramps, muscles spasm or muscle strains, Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel brings targeted pain relief and reduces swelling in– to help you get moving again!

How Voltarol Works

Unlike products (2) that work by only cooling or heating the skin, Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel contains diclofenac diethylammonium which targets pain at its source. The Voltarol Back and Muscle Pain Relief 1.16% Gel technology helps the gel to penetrate deeply into the skin to enhance delivery of diclofenac to the point of pain. (2) cooling gels and heat patches

How to Use Voltarol

Gently rub or massage in a small amount of gel into the skin around painful or swollen area. The amount needed will vary depending on the size of the painful or swollen area; an amount ranging in size from a 1 penny to a 2 pence piece will usually be sufficient. Apply 3 to 4 times a day, and allow at least 4 hours between applications of the gel. Do not apply more than 4 times in any 24 hour period. Always read the label.