Kellogg's Nutrigrain Strawberry 37G
Offer
- Energy547kJ 130kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1478kJ 351kcal
Product Description
- Soft baked cereal bar with a strawberry filling.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 37G
Information
Ingredients
Strawberry Filling (44%) (Apple Puree, Glucose Syrup, Humectant {Glycerol}, Strawberry Puree {5%}, Acidity Regulator {Citric Acid}, Black Carrot and Grape Concentrates), Cereals (31%) (Wholewheat Flour {16%}, Oatmeal Flour {9%}, Wheat Flour {6%}), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fructose, Salt, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose), Raising Agent (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
Return to
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
- Contact Us
- www.kelloggs.com
- www.kelloggsalarabi.com
- UK: 0800 626066
- ROI: 1800 626066
- Freephone 09:00 - 17:00
Net Contents
37g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 37g bar
|Energy
|1478kJ 351kcal
|547kJ 130kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|25g
|of which are sugars
|33g
|12g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.20g
|Vitamins
|(%NRV)
|(%NRV)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.75mg (68)
|0.28mg (25)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.95mg (68)
|0.35mg (25)
|Niacin
|10.9mg (68)
|4.0mg (25)
|Vitamin B6
|0.95mg (68)
|0.35mg (25)
|Folic Acid
|136µg (68)
|50.0µg (25)
|Vitamin B12
|1.7µg (68)
|0.63µg (25)
|Minerals
|(%NRV)
|(%NRV)
|Calcium
|544mg (68)
|200mg (25)
|Iron
|6.4mg (46)
|2.4mg (17)
|(% NRV)=% Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020