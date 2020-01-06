By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kellogg's Nutrigrain Strawberry 37G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kellogg's Nutrigrain Strawberry 37G
£ 0.60
£1.63/100g

Offer

Per bar (37g)
  • Energy547kJ 130kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1478kJ 351kcal

Product Description

  • Soft baked cereal bar with a strawberry filling.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 37G

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Filling (44%) (Apple Puree, Glucose Syrup, Humectant {Glycerol}, Strawberry Puree {5%}, Acidity Regulator {Citric Acid}, Black Carrot and Grape Concentrates), Cereals (31%) (Wholewheat Flour {16%}, Oatmeal Flour {9%}, Wheat Flour {6%}), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fructose, Salt, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose), Raising Agent (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.
  • Contact Us
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • www.kelloggsalarabi.com
  • UK: 0800 626066
  • ROI: 1800 626066
  • Freephone 09:00 - 17:00

Net Contents

37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 37g bar
Energy 1478kJ 351kcal547kJ 130kcal
Fat 8.3g3.1g
of which saturates 3g1.1g
Carbohydrate 67g25g
of which are sugars 33g12g
Fibre 3.8g1.4g
Protein 4.2g1.6g
Salt 0.55g0.20g
Vitamins(%NRV)(%NRV)
Thiamin (B1) 0.75mg (68)0.28mg (25)
Riboflavin (B2) 0.95mg (68)0.35mg (25)
Niacin 10.9mg (68)4.0mg (25)
Vitamin B6 0.95mg (68)0.35mg (25)
Folic Acid 136µg (68)50.0µg (25)
Vitamin B12 1.7µg (68)0.63µg (25)
Minerals(%NRV)(%NRV)
Calcium 544mg (68)200mg (25)
Iron 6.4mg (46)2.4mg (17)
(% NRV)=% Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here