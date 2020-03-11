Garnier Nutrisse 9 Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

9:Light blonde
The instructions for this hair dye was easy to follow, I like to mix in a bowl rather than the bottle and apply with a brush. Pleasantly smelling and easy to apply. I like to tone my hair down a few shades in winter and this light blonde is a lovely shade with no brassy tones. The conditioner left my hair so soft and manageable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A great at home box dye
Easy to use, smells great and doesn't drip everywhere during application. An excellent box dye with easy to follow instructions. Gentle on your hair too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use.
This hair dye is lovely. Very easy to use and gives beautiful results. Garnier are the best brand for at home hair dyes in my opinion. Beautiful colour too, not exactly the same as on the packaging but love it all the same. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
???
I've not had a chance to use this product - I regularly bleach my hair and as a general rule can't use box dye over bleach without it doing peculiar things! However, the colour looks gorgeous and if it's anything like other Garnier products then it will leave my hair looking glam! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super Easy Application
I was in 2 minds whether to dye my hair as I was in a rush to get ready. I went for it and with the super easy application I was done in no time. A lovely colour without looking a false blond. Leaves your hair in a great condition. Will be using this again and again ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Happy
Initially I had used Nutrisse dark blond to colour my hair but I felt it was missing something so I got this to put in a few highlights. My daughter helped and the look is very professional. I'm so happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent Hair Dye
Garnier always do the best hair dyes and Nutrisse is no expectation. This is the only hair dye that doesn’t dry my hair out after use and leaves my hair feeling deeply conditioned. It is also very easy to apply and doesn’t drip. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Okay but a bit messy
Its okay but I found the process a bit messy. Also the tube leaked quite easily and there was quite a strong smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant blonde!
Very good blonde hair colour. Didn’t leave my roots looking brassy and orange. Very easy to apply and left my hair feeling lovely and soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour
This was a perfect match for my highlighter hair, it blended in well and would definitely use this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]