By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Nutrisse 9 Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

5(65)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 9 Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Permanent hair colour that lasts for up to 8 weeks
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Anti-drying formula enriched with 3 oils
  • Garnier Nutrisse 9 Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1187758 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, p-Aminophenol, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Dimethicone, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

65 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

9:Light blonde

4 stars

The instructions for this hair dye was easy to follow, I like to mix in a bowl rather than the bottle and apply with a brush. Pleasantly smelling and easy to apply. I like to tone my hair down a few shades in winter and this light blonde is a lovely shade with no brassy tones. The conditioner left my hair so soft and manageable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great at home box dye

5 stars

Easy to use, smells great and doesn't drip everywhere during application. An excellent box dye with easy to follow instructions. Gentle on your hair too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use.

5 stars

This hair dye is lovely. Very easy to use and gives beautiful results. Garnier are the best brand for at home hair dyes in my opinion. Beautiful colour too, not exactly the same as on the packaging but love it all the same. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

???

3 stars

I've not had a chance to use this product - I regularly bleach my hair and as a general rule can't use box dye over bleach without it doing peculiar things! However, the colour looks gorgeous and if it's anything like other Garnier products then it will leave my hair looking glam! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super Easy Application

5 stars

I was in 2 minds whether to dye my hair as I was in a rush to get ready. I went for it and with the super easy application I was done in no time. A lovely colour without looking a false blond. Leaves your hair in a great condition. Will be using this again and again ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy

4 stars

Initially I had used Nutrisse dark blond to colour my hair but I felt it was missing something so I got this to put in a few highlights. My daughter helped and the look is very professional. I'm so happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Hair Dye

5 stars

Garnier always do the best hair dyes and Nutrisse is no expectation. This is the only hair dye that doesn’t dry my hair out after use and leaves my hair feeling deeply conditioned. It is also very easy to apply and doesn’t drip. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Okay but a bit messy

3 stars

Its okay but I found the process a bit messy. Also the tube leaked quite easily and there was quite a strong smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant blonde!

5 stars

Very good blonde hair colour. Didn’t leave my roots looking brassy and orange. Very easy to apply and left my hair feeling lovely and soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

5 stars

This was a perfect match for my highlighter hair, it blended in well and would definitely use this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 65 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Garnier Nutrisse 8 Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

Garnier Olia 9.0 Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Garnier Belle Color 111 Extra Light Ash Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

L'oreal Excellence Hair Colourant Light Ash Blonde 9.

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here