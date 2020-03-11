By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Nutrisse 8 Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(45)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 8 Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

  • Garnier Nutrisse 8 Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1187789 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2-Methyl Resorcinol, Dimethicone, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

45 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this

4 stars

This is really easy to use and a great result though I didn't like the fragrance much . Just a personal opinion! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A lovely colour!

5 stars

I used this after a Garnier lightening product inorder to give it a neutral base. The product was quick and easy to apply giving lovely results. Soft and shiny hair which is a lovely shade of blonde. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Natural looking Blonde Dye.

4 stars

I have started to get several grey hairs now and wanted a dye that gave good coverage and left my hair looking natural. This dye is easy to use and mix. I usually hate the smell of hair colouring products but this has a pleasant fragrance. I love the bottle of conditioner too. It really does cover greys and makes my hair feel soft. My hair is shiny and looks amazing. Highly recommend this product. I have short hair - a pixie type cut and there was ample dye. The hair dye is very easy to apply, the instructions are clear and easy to read (especially for the first users). It was so very gentle on my hair and I was wonderfully suprised at the subtle blonde colour and also pleased my greys had gone! I did a patch test two days before and this is most important as even though the product contains no ammonia there is still a chance you could have an allergic reaction. I was fine so went ahead! Really pleased with the results and would thoroughly recommend you give it a go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair feels wonderful

4 stars

The product was a bit darker than the box looked but I’m still happy with the results. It was easy to use. The bottle to apply the dye was too thin & so difficult to apply with wet hands so I ended up just putting it in my palm & rubbed it in. ( I had gloves on so my hands didn’t get dyed). The conditioner was wonderful & my hair is super soft & shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab colour

5 stars

First time I have used this and it’s great thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice colour

4 stars

Nice colour and long lasting. I will get from it store. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Natural looking

5 stars

This is a very natural looking hair colour. It’s great for toning down a lighter colour but you would definitely need a bleach first if you wanted to use this starting from a darker colour (otherwise you will not achieve the colour on the box) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

3 stars

Good product but not as bright a colour as I was expecting. Hair did smell great and feel soft after use though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair feels super soft & shiny.

4 stars

I'm naturally dark blonde, so I chose this shade as I wanted to go a lighter shade than usual. Nutrisse leaves my hair feeling soft, shiny & smells very pleasant. It covers my white/grey hairs effectively after leaving the product on a bit longer than recommended. However it's important to know to do a patch test, because I'm quite sensitive to hair dye chemicals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice colour and gentle on your hair

4 stars

I really like this dye. It was very gentle in my hair and with the finishing conditioner it oeft it nice and silky. I am a regular hair dye user and the instructions were good and simple to follow. The dye itself smelled fooral rather than of chemicals which was a nice change. The coloyr came out nicely and I liked that it was a natural colour with different tones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 45 reviews

