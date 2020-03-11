Garnier Nutrisse 8 Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

Love this
This is really easy to use and a great result though I didn't like the fragrance much . Just a personal opinion! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A lovely colour!
I used this after a Garnier lightening product inorder to give it a neutral base. The product was quick and easy to apply giving lovely results. Soft and shiny hair which is a lovely shade of blonde. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely Natural looking Blonde Dye.
I have started to get several grey hairs now and wanted a dye that gave good coverage and left my hair looking natural. This dye is easy to use and mix. I usually hate the smell of hair colouring products but this has a pleasant fragrance. I love the bottle of conditioner too. It really does cover greys and makes my hair feel soft. My hair is shiny and looks amazing. Highly recommend this product. I have short hair - a pixie type cut and there was ample dye. The hair dye is very easy to apply, the instructions are clear and easy to read (especially for the first users). It was so very gentle on my hair and I was wonderfully suprised at the subtle blonde colour and also pleased my greys had gone! I did a patch test two days before and this is most important as even though the product contains no ammonia there is still a chance you could have an allergic reaction. I was fine so went ahead! Really pleased with the results and would thoroughly recommend you give it a go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My hair feels wonderful
The product was a bit darker than the box looked but I’m still happy with the results. It was easy to use. The bottle to apply the dye was too thin & so difficult to apply with wet hands so I ended up just putting it in my palm & rubbed it in. ( I had gloves on so my hands didn’t get dyed). The conditioner was wonderful & my hair is super soft & shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab colour
First time I have used this and it’s great thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice colour
Nice colour and long lasting. I will get from it store. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Natural looking
This is a very natural looking hair colour. It’s great for toning down a lighter colour but you would definitely need a bleach first if you wanted to use this starting from a darker colour (otherwise you will not achieve the colour on the box) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smell
Good product but not as bright a colour as I was expecting. Hair did smell great and feel soft after use though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My hair feels super soft & shiny.
I'm naturally dark blonde, so I chose this shade as I wanted to go a lighter shade than usual. Nutrisse leaves my hair feeling soft, shiny & smells very pleasant. It covers my white/grey hairs effectively after leaving the product on a bit longer than recommended. However it's important to know to do a patch test, because I'm quite sensitive to hair dye chemicals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice colour and gentle on your hair
I really like this dye. It was very gentle in my hair and with the finishing conditioner it oeft it nice and silky. I am a regular hair dye user and the instructions were good and simple to follow. The dye itself smelled fooral rather than of chemicals which was a nice change. The coloyr came out nicely and I liked that it was a natural colour with different tones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]