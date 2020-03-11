Brylcreem Glossy Hold Wax 250Ml

- Brylcreem is a British brand of hair styling products and has been styling men since 1928. With quality that has stood the test of time, our protein enriched Original Light Glossy Hold cream allows you to style and condition your hair, keeping you confident in your style. Wet your hair and rub through a small amount of Brylcreem Original Light Glossy Hold Cream, and style to your preference. Apply in small doses, as a little of our product goes a long way. For the iconic swept back look, use a comb to keep hair looking smart. If you prefer a more textured look, then work a little of our Original Light Glossy Hold cream into your hair with your fingertips. Brylcreem was an instant hit with British soldiers during WWII. It quickly became standard issue for military pilots, who had a reputation for being cutting edge and sophisticated, to keep their hair perfectly in place. Through the decades the look has stuck. From slick 50’s ad execs to today’s red carpet. 89 years later, the look continues to be an icon of men’s style, giving groomed, sharp styles that don’t take forever to achieve. We would love to hear your thoughts! If you enjoyed using this product, please share a review.
- Work the product between your palms and apply to hair, style as desired
- Brilliantly classic hair cream, styling men since 1928
- Gives a light glossy hold
- Protein Enriched
- Hold for all hair lengths
- Original barber shop product
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cera Alba, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Petrolatum, Tocopherol, Glyceryl stearate, Lanolin Alcohol, Behenic Acid, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Calcium hydroxide, BHT, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium sorbate, Benzyl alcohol, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
250 ℮
Safety information
