Tesco Rehydration Treatment 6 Pack

- For the treatment of acute diarrhoea and prevention of dehydration
- For the treatment of acute diarrhoea, and for the treatment and prevention of dehydration by replacing fluids and body salts lost through diarrhoea. Mix the contents of 1 sachet with 200ml (7 fluid ounces) of fresh drinking water and drink immediately. When fresh drinking water is not available, freshly boiled and cooled water should be used. For infants under 1 year, use freshly boiled and cooled water only. The medicine should be used within one hour but if refrigerated can be kept for up to 24 hours.
Information
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage • Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years: 1 or 2 sachets after each loose motion, as required. • Children 1 to 12 years: 1 sachet after each loose motion. • Infants under 1 year: Not to be given unless instructed by your doctor. In such cases, it is usual to give 1 to 1½ times the usual 24 hour feed volume to the infant. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you are not sure how much to give. DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE • Consult your doctor if symptoms persist for longer than 24-48 hours.
Warnings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 sachets
Safety information
WARNING Contains S, Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children., Please read he enclosed leaflet which provides more information about this product.
