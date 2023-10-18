Odor-Eaters Foot & Shoe Spray 150Ml

Odor-eaters foot & shoe spray provides 24 hour odour and wetness protection. The Odor-Eaters anti-perspirant and deodorant spray instantly neutralises odour for up to 24 hours. It's quick-drying formula cools and soothes to keep feet and shoes feeling fresher, drier and more comfortable - all day, every day.

Odor-Eaters is a registered trademark of Blistex® Inc. (U.S.A.)

Neutralises foot and shoe odour Keeps feet fresh and dry 24h Odour control

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Isopropyl Myristate, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Triethyl Citrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethicone

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage