Odor-Eaters Foot & Shoe Spray 150Ml

Odor-Eaters Foot & Shoe Spray 150Ml

Odor-Eaters Foot & Shoe Spray 150Ml
Odor-eaters foot & shoe spray provides 24 hour odour and wetness protection.The Odor-Eaters anti-perspirant and deodorant spray instantly neutralises odour for up to 24 hours. It's quick-drying formula cools and soothes to keep feet and shoes feeling fresher, drier and more comfortable - all day, every day.
Odor-Eaters is a registered trademark of Blistex® Inc. (U.S.A.)
Neutralises foot and shoe odourKeeps feet fresh and dry24h Odour control
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Isopropyl Myristate, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Triethyl Citrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethicone

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsShake can well before spraying. Hold can 20 cm from feet and shoes.For feetSpray evenly on top, between toes and on soles.For shoesSpray inside shoes for 2-3 seconds before and after wear. Wipe off any excess product from external shoe material immediately.

