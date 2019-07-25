Organic Curly Kale 200G

Organic, super healthy.
Good quality, organic, fresh. I use it for healthy juices.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 40kcal
Curly Kale
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of United Kingdom,Netherlands,Spain
Remove all packaging. Wash before use.
Hob
Time: 6-8 Minutes
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Steam
Time: 10-12 minutes
Place in a steamer.
Steam over a pan of simmering water for 10-12 minutes.
2 Servings
180g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|166kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Vitamin A
|524.0µg (66%NRV)
|Vitamin C
|110.0mg (138%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|120.0µg (60%NRV)
