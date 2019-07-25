By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organic Curly Kale 200G

image 1 of Organic Curly Kale 200G
£ 1.55
£7.75/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Organic curly kale.
  • Crinkly green leaves with a deep, distinctive flavour, delicious smothered with butter, an intense addition to a salad, smoothie or stir fry.
  • This tender leafy green provides a fresh and delicious flavour.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Curly Kale

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Netherlands,Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use.

     

    Hob
    Time: 6-8 Minutes
    Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Cover and bring back to the boil.
    Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

     

    Steam
    Time: 10-12 minutes
    Place in a steamer.
    Steam over a pan of simmering water for 10-12 minutes.

     

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy166kJ / 40kcal166kJ / 40kcal
Fat1.6g1.6g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.4g
Sugars1.3g1.3g
Fibre3.1g3.1g
Protein3.4g3.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin A524.0µg (66%NRV)524.0µg (66%NRV)
Vitamin C110.0mg (138%NRV)110.0mg (138%NRV)
Folic Acid120.0µg (60%NRV)120.0µg (60%NRV)

Organic, super healthy.

Good quality, organic, fresh. I use it for healthy juices.

