John West Anchovies In Olive Oil 100G

John West Anchovies In Olive Oil 100G
£ 2.40
£4.00/100g

Product Description

  • Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil (40%)
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Anchovy Fillets, Olive Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 5 days.For Best Before End: See Bottom of the Jar

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.

Drained weight

60g

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Drained 100g
Energy 943 kJ
-226 kcal
Fat 14.0g
(of which saturates)(2.2g)
Carbohydrate 0g
(of which sugars)(0g)
Protein 25.0g
Salt 14.5g

So, you want anchovies? Then, these are the ones!

5 stars

Excellent product - the best choice, by far.

