By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schweppes Tonic 12X150ml Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Schweppes Tonic 12X150ml Pack
£ 3.00
£0.17/100ml

Offer

A 150ml serving contains
  • Energy134kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 89kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Soft Drink with Quinine with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Masterfully made with quinine since 1783. A timeless classic, Perfect mixed with Gordon's®.
  • With Sugar and Sweetener
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.

By Appointment to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Schweppes Holdings Ltd Manufacturers of Schweppes and Roses Soft Drinks

  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 1800ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Sweetener (Sodium Saccharin)

Allergy Information

  • This product is allergen free

Storage

Store cool and dry.Best before end: See base of can for date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Contains Natural Quinine

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Check Local Recycling Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy 89kJ134kJ
-21kcal32kcal (2%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 4.9g7.4g (3%)
Of which sugars4.9g7.4g (8%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0g0g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains Natural Quinine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Schweppes Canada Dry Ginger Ale Cans 12X150ml

£ 3.00
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Schweppes Lemonade 12X150ml

£ 3.00
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here