Pyrex Glass Bowl 3L

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

New

Product Description

  • 3-litre capacity
  • Made of clear glass with high-thermal shock resistance
  • Microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe
  • Pyrex Classic Basic 181B Bowl Capacity: 3.0 Litre - Diameter: 24cm - For Use In The Oven And Microwave - Fridge/Freezer Safe - Dishwasher Safe - 10 Year Guarantee

Information

17 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Great quality at bargin price

5 stars

Bought this as an addition to my wife's baking set . She is very happy with the purchase.

great size and quality

5 stars

weight not too less, not too much, quality product from initial use. Perfect to serve salad on it. Definitely recommend.

Great value

5 stars

I bought this bowl a few weeks ago for baking and it's perfect for what I need.

Pyrex Mixing Bowl

5 stars

Very pleased with my Pyrex mixing bowl, it's great quality and a good price

Standard bearer when it comes to mixing bowls

5 stars

Bought with click and collect for next day pick up. The staff were so helpful and the bowl was just what I wanted.

great product

5 stars

Brought to use over Christmas, but wouldn't be without it now as its a great product.

Pyrex Classic mixing bowl

5 stars

I had brought the Pyrex mixing bowls for my mother as she has droped her old Pyrex bowl the click and collect was very good as it was postage free

Good value

5 stars

Just what was needed at a good price and quality.

Cake Lover

5 stars

Ease of find and select on the web site, the very favourable price, click to buy, efficient delivery to the collect store, notification of goods were ready to collect and the friendliness of store staff all added up to a perfect solution to the problem of a large cake mix. Thank You Tesco.

Great quality!

4 stars

I was looking for a mixing bowl for cakes and this is just perfect

