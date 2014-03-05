By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Abidec Multivitamins Drops 25Ml

1(1)Write a review
Abidec Multivitamins Drops 25Ml
£ 5.75
£23.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Multivitamin Drops
  • Why do children need vitamins?
  • During the first two years, children have a very high nutritional need in relation to their size. Vitamins play an important role in maintaining healthy growth. Vitamins can be used up or lost quickly, therefore it is vital that your child receives the essential vitamin daily.
  • Abidec Multivitamin drops to aid healthy growth,
  • Abidec Multivitamin Drops have been specially formulated to help meet the nutritional requirements of your children. It is particularly beneficial in the prevention of vitamin deficiencies. Abidec Multivitamin Drops are rich in 7 essential vitamins. Given daily, Abidec Multivitamin Drops provide the correct balance of vitamins to maintain your child's healthy growth.
  • 7 essential vitamins
  • Natural flavour and aroma
  • Pack size: 25ml

Information

Ingredients

Each 0.6ml of Oral Drops Solution contains: Retinol (as Vitamin A Palmitate) 1333 IU, Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) 400 IU, Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1) 0.4mg, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 0.8mg, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) 0.8mg, Nicotinamide 8mg, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) 40mg, Contains Sucrose (see leaftlet for further information), Contains Arachis Oil (Peanut Oil)

Storage

Store upright. Do not store above 25°C. Keep bottle in outer carton. Once opened, use within 4 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage
  • Abidec Multivitamin Drops should be given orally, once each day.
  • Place the drops directly on the back of the tongue using the syringe provided.
  • Children under 1 year:
  • One 0.3ml dose taken daily. Maximum daily dose: 0.3ml
  • Children aged 1-12 years:
  • One 0.6ml dose taken daily. Maximum daily dose: 0.6ml
  • Ensure the syringe is washed (not in a steam steriliser) then dried thoroughly. Store syringe in a clean dry place until next use. Syringe for use with this product only. After each use reseal the bottle with the original cap. Abidec Multivitamin Drops have been specially formulated for babies and children and are not recommended for adults.
  • For best results vitamins should be given every day.
  • Do not exceed the stated dose.
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information.
  • Product may appear cloudy. This does not affect its nutritional properties.

Warnings

  • Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased. Keep bottle tightly closed.
  • Keep out of reach and sight of children.

Name and address

  • Marketing Authorisation holder:
  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA,

Return to

  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.abidec.com

Net Contents

25ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased. Keep bottle tightly closed. Keep out of reach and sight of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

The flavour is horrible so my baby dreads vitamin

1 stars

The flavour is horrible so my baby dreads vitamin time. He tries to spit all out. I am just hoping it is finished soon so I never have to do this again

Usually bought next

Abidec Advanced Multi Vitamins Syrup Plus Omega 150Ml

£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

Haliborange Multi Vitamins Orange Liquid 250Ml

£ 5.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Calpol Infant Sugar Free 100Ml

£ 3.50
£3.50/100ml

Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Plus Omega 3

£ 4.50
£0.15/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here