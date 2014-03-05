Abidec Multivitamins Drops 25Ml

The flavour is horrible so my baby dreads vitamin
The flavour is horrible so my baby dreads vitamin time. He tries to spit all out. I am just hoping it is finished soon so I never have to do this again
Each 0.6ml of Oral Drops Solution contains: Retinol (as Vitamin A Palmitate) 1333 IU, Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) 400 IU, Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1) 0.4mg, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 0.8mg, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) 0.8mg, Nicotinamide 8mg, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) 40mg, Contains Sucrose (see leaftlet for further information), Contains Arachis Oil (Peanut Oil)
Store upright. Do not store above 25°C. Keep bottle in outer carton. Once opened, use within 4 weeks.
25ml ℮
Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased. Keep bottle tightly closed. Keep out of reach and sight of children.
