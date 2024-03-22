We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco 2 Breaded Chunky Cod Fillets 350G

Tesco 2 Breaded Chunky Cod Fillets 350G

4(59)
Write a review

£3.80

£10.86/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical fillet
Energy
351kcal
1473kJ
18%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.22g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 842kJ / 201kcal

Breaded cod (Gadus morhua) fillets.
The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.orgCaught in the wild In golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (68%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Inulin, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

View all Breaded and Prepared

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here