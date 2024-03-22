Tesco 2 Breaded Chunky Cod Fillets 350G

Breaded cod (Gadus morhua) fillets.

The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org Caught in the wild In golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (68%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Inulin, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e