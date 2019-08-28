By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free Range Eggs Very Large 6 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.25/each
One typical very large egg
  • Energy378kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Very large class A free range eggs
  • See egginfo.co.uk and eggrecipes.co.uk
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted British/Scottish farms. Our freshly laid eggs come from seected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barns overnight.
  • Carefully selected by farmers from free roaming hens.
  • Carefully selected from trusted Scottish farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Egg.

Storage

To maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

6 x Free Range Eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy547kJ / 131kcal378kJ / 91kcal
Fat9.0g6.2g
Saturates2.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g8.7g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these very large eggs. I want them back.

5 stars

Love these very large eggs. I want them back.

NO SO VERY LARGE

3 stars

These so called VERY LARGE eggs have got smaller and smaller. I used to get a couple in each box with double yolks, but not any more. Suggest you call them LARGE eggs instead.

Great eggs

4 stars

eggact;y what it says on the box

Fantastic eggs

5 stars

I have been buying these eggs now for a few weeks great eggs most of them can be double yokes

Ideal for boilng as has a lovely bright yellow yolk

5 stars

some eggs I buy the yolk is an insipid colour and you can tell they were not free range but these although a little expensive are of the highest quality.

