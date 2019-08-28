Tesco Free Range Eggs Very Large 6 Pack

Love these very large eggs. I want them back.
NO SO VERY LARGE
These so called VERY LARGE eggs have got smaller and smaller. I used to get a couple in each box with double yolks, but not any more. Suggest you call them LARGE eggs instead.
Great eggs
eggact;y what it says on the box
Fantastic eggs
I have been buying these eggs now for a few weeks great eggs most of them can be double yokes
Ideal for boilng as has a lovely bright yellow yolk
some eggs I buy the yolk is an insipid colour and you can tell they were not free range but these although a little expensive are of the highest quality.