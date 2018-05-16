Raid Ant Plus Cockroach Killer 300Ml

- Raid Crawling Insect Killer is specially formulated to kill a large variety of crawling insects including ants, cockroaches and spiders. This insect repellent and bug killer has a quick and long-lasting formula to keep bugs away and eliminate insects in seconds, and protects against ant, cockroach and spider infestations. Raid Crawling Insect Killer leaves a pleasant, fresh scent. Use it both indoors and outdoors. See the label for detailed precautions and usage directions.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Bug spray that kills crawling insects fast
- Protects against ant, cockroach and spider infestations
- Effective insect killer, both indoors and outdoors
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS FOR USE: SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.
- Hold the can upright. Point spray opening toward surface to be sprayed and press button firmly. Directly apply to crawling insects, where they hide or where they have been seen: around cupboards and dustbins, windows and door frames, cracks and crevices. For long-term efficacy, spray routes, hiding places, wall-chinks and all openings of doors and windows. Just spray from a distance of 50cm (10s per square meter). Aerate rooms for 15 minutes after spraying.
Warnings
- Danger
- Contains cypermethrin 0.092% (0.092g/100g), imiprothrin 0.092% (0.092g/100g).
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Do not breathe spray.
- Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking.
- Caution: Use only as directed. Do not spray onto people or pets. Store away from food, beverages and pet food. Remove or cover food, food preparation equipment and eating utensils. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN before meals and after use. WASH ANY CONTAMINATION from skin or eyes immediately. Do not spray on electric appliances which have not been disconnected. Remove or cover terrariums, aquariums and animal cages before application. Turn off aquarium air-filter during use. VENTILATE TREATED AREAS THOROUGHLY after application. Use only in well-ventilated areas. UNTIL DRY, TREATED SURFACES CAN POSE A FIRE RISK. KEEP IN A SAFE PLACE.
- STATUTORY CONDITIONS RELATING TO USE: FOR USE ONLY AS AN INSECTICIDE.
- DO NOT CONTAMINATE FOODSTUFFS, EATING UTENSILS OR FOOD CONTACT SURFACES. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. Avoid contact with skin. Wear suitable protective gloves. Do not empty into drains. COVERALL WATER STORAGE TANKS before application. FOR INDOOR USE ONLY. REMOVE OR COVER ALL FISH TANKS AND BOWLS before application. AVOID ALL CONTACT WITH PLANT LIFE. ALL BATS ARE PROTECTED UNDER THE WILDLIFE AND
- COUNTRYSIDE ACT 1981. BEFORE TREATING ANY STRUCTURE USED BY BATS, CONSULT NATURAL ENGLAND, SCOTTISH NATURAL HERITAGE OR THE COUNTRYSIDE COUNCIL FOR WALES. DO NOT APPLY TO SOFT FURNISHINGS. KEEP AWAY FROM TREATED SURFACES UNTIL DRY. HAZARDOUS TO BEES. SPRAY ONLY ONTO SURFACES. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
Danger Contains cypermethrin 0.092% (0.092g/100g), imiprothrin 0.092% (0.092g/100g). Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Do not breathe spray. Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking. Caution: Use only as directed. Do not spray onto people or pets. Store away from food, beverages and pet food. Remove or cover food, food preparation equipment and eating utensils. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN before meals and after use. WASH ANY CONTAMINATION from skin or eyes immediately. Do not spray on electric appliances which have not been disconnected. Remove or cover terrariums, aquariums and animal cages before application. Turn off aquarium air-filter during use. VENTILATE TREATED AREAS THOROUGHLY after application. Use only in well-ventilated areas. UNTIL DRY, TREATED SURFACES CAN POSE A FIRE RISK. KEEP IN A SAFE PLACE. STATUTORY CONDITIONS RELATING TO USE: FOR USE ONLY AS AN INSECTICIDE. DO NOT CONTAMINATE FOODSTUFFS, EATING UTENSILS OR FOOD CONTACT SURFACES. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. Avoid contact with skin. Wear suitable protective gloves. Do not empty into drains. COVERALL WATER STORAGE TANKS before application. FOR INDOOR USE ONLY. REMOVE OR COVER ALL FISH TANKS AND BOWLS before application. AVOID ALL CONTACT WITH PLANT LIFE. ALL BATS ARE PROTECTED UNDER THE WILDLIFE AND COUNTRYSIDE ACT 1981. BEFORE TREATING ANY STRUCTURE USED BY BATS, CONSULT NATURAL ENGLAND, SCOTTISH NATURAL HERITAGE OR THE COUNTRYSIDE COUNCIL FOR WALES. DO NOT APPLY TO SOFT FURNISHINGS. KEEP AWAY FROM TREATED SURFACES UNTIL DRY. HAZARDOUS TO BEES. SPRAY ONLY ONTO SURFACES. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020