Pizza Express House Salad Dressing 235Ml

Product Description
- Dressing with rapeseed oil, white wine vinegar and herbs.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 235ml
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil (43%), White Wine Vinegar (37%), Spirit Vinegar, Water, Free Range Egg Yolk, Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Oregano, Molasses, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Barley Malt Vinegar, Onion Powder, Tamarind Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Purée
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Mustard
Storage
Once opened, pop the bottle in the fridge and enjoy within 6 weeks.For Best Before date see neck of the bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Our famous House dressing, the perfect partner to fresh and vibrant salads at home.
- Shake well before serving as ingredients may naturally separate.
Name and address
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Industrial Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your feedback on this dressing so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
- If your feedback is about particular product, please let us know the Best Before date and code from the neck of the bottle and where you bought it.
Net Contents
235ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100ml
|Energy
|1710kJ
|-
|415kcal
|Fat
|44g
|of which Saturates
|3.2g
|Carbohydrates
|3.3g
|of which Sugars
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|2.3g
Using Product Information
